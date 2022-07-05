The couple, who also share 2-year-old son Leo, welcomed their daughter on July 2, PEOPLE exclusively confirms

Family of 4! Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their Second Child Together

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Daniella Tarantino (L) and Quentin Tarantino attend the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood After Party at JW Marriott on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella are parents to a baby girl!

The couple welcomed their second child together over the holiday weekend, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," they say in a statement.

The Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood director, 59, and his singer/model wife, 38, revealed they were expecting their second child in February.

Daniella, the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick, first began dating Quentin after meeting him in 2009 as he was promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. The pair got engaged in June 2017 and married in November 2018. Their son Leo was born in February 2020.

"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," he said at the time. "There's nothing wrong with that, but … he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."

