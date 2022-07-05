Family of 4! Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their Second Child Together
Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella are parents to a baby girl!
The couple welcomed their second child together over the holiday weekend, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.
"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," they say in a statement.
The Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood director, 59, and his singer/model wife, 38, revealed they were expecting their second child in February.
Daniella, the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick, first began dating Quentin after meeting him in 2009 as he was promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. The pair got engaged in June 2017 and married in November 2018. Their son Leo was born in February 2020.
Last year, Quentin opened up about his daddy duties in his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! revealing how he and his wife came up with his son's name – which didn't come from his close friendship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he worked with on Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
RELATED VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino Says He's Stuck to a Childhood Promise to Never Give a 'Penny' to His Mom
"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," he said at the time. "There's nothing wrong with that, but … he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"So he's a lion. That's how we thought about him," the Oscar winner added.
- Family of 4! Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their Second Child Together
- Alexis Ohanian Talks Being a 'Business Dad' to Daughter Olympia, 4: I Want Her 'to See Me Working'
- Dad Recalls Escape From Highland Park Parade Shooter: 'I Was Staring at This Guy Shooting at Me'
- Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Says Music 'Saved My Life' After Years of Denying His Gay Identity