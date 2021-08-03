Queer Eye's Tan France on New Parenthood: 'I'm Positive the Good Is Going to Outweigh the Bad'

Tan France is looking forward to the rewards of parenthood.

The Queer Eye star, 38, and his husband Rob welcomed their first baby via surrogate on Saturday. Ahead of his son's arrival, France opened up about his partnership with Sanofi/Regeneron for The Now Me campaign — aimed to bring awareness to eczema — and his expectations of fatherhood on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein.

"I am a little bit terrified to go back to Queer Eye next season because people will think, 'Who's that guy?' I know I will age 10 years in six months after we have our baby, but it's so worth it," France joked.

Still, he acknowledged that parenthood is bound to be challenging, but it doesn't come without its rewards.

"I know it's going to be tough," he said. "I know it is, but I'm positive the good is going to outweigh the bad."

Listen to more of our interview with Tan France, below, on our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day!

And when times get tough, France isn't afraid to play bad cop.

"Listen, I don't want to call out races here, but I find that with Caucasian folks, they're a little more liberal with their kids," he said. "My husband is Caucasian and all of his family, all of his friends, all of our friends, they're a little more loosey-goosey. Whereas South Asian people are quite strict with their children. I'm definitely going to be a typical South Asian Muslim parent."

While he and his husband just welcomed their first, France has said before that he would have as many as six children. Now, he's got more realistic expectations.

"Here's the thing. I know that I sound nuts, and we're probably not going to have six," he said. "I used to want six when I was like 30. I'm now almost 40. I definitely don't think my knees can handle having kids that long. I don't want to be running around after a toddler at 50, but ... I still want a minimum of three or four."

France shared on Instagram Monday that his son, Ismail France, was born seven weeks early and had been in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) for three weeks before coming home to him and his husband. He chronicled his son's arrival in a blog post on his site.

"We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed," France wrote alongside a photo of his happy family of three. "Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. 🥰"

France first revealed that he and his husband were expecting in April, writing on Instagram, "So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!"

He continued, "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years."

France later opened up about his decision to use a surrogate, telling PEOPLE he and his husband found the right egg donor and a gestational surrogate after "quite a laborious process."

"The person that we have carrying our baby is somebody that is wonderful, and we know that she will take care of our baby beautifully," he said. "We see it as, kind of, she's a nanny for our baby before our baby is born, and she's incredible."

France added, "As far as the donor was concerned, that was a more complicated process, but we really wanted to make sure that the person that we were working with was kind and was going to have the kind of traits that we were looking for in the world [and] that we look for in each other."