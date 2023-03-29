Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Breaks Silence on Custody Battle with Ex Brody Dalle

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is opening up about his contentious custody battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle for the first time.

In a statement issued on Homme's behalf, it's explained that the rocker's decision to speak out about the battle over sons Wolf, 8, and Orrin, 12, and daughter Camille, 17, is with the hope that "this will end the enquiries and speculation and proved the family the privacy and consideration they deserve."

According to the statement, Homme and the Distillers frontwoman co-parented amicably "in a healthy and functional way" through the first year after their divorce in 2019, after 14 years of marriage, after which "the situation took a dark turn."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Homme's statement claims Dalle began violating the pair's original 50/50 custody agreement and not allowing the children to see him, alleging Dalle's boyfriend Gunner Foxx was partly responsible.

"Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement," the statement alleges. "The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx."

Explaining that he has had sole legal custody of the three kids since March 2022, Homme's statement says the three are "currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents. Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim."

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Homme's statement also claims that both Dalle and Foxx have behaved in a way that has "not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger."

On March 16, Homme — on behalf of himself, his kids, and his parents — was granted a permanent restraining order against Dalle "for a period of 1 year and 11 months"

This comes after previous reports indicated that Homme's children had sought restraining orders against the frontman in Fall 2021, which the statement notes, "has since been revealed in court proceedings that this restraining order was drafted and filed by Foxx, who forged Dalle's signature on the document."

Homme alleges Dalle was aware that her boyfriend had forged her signature in the matter and did "nothing to set the record straight legally or in the media," and in the case of his daughter, "took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents."

The statement notes that Homme and his sons have had a restraining order against Foxx, for a period of five years, since August 2022.

"All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts," the statement notes. "Additionally, the children are represented and their best interests are ensured by their own court-appointed legal counsel, DCFS and the Los Angeles Court system."

It concludes, "The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme's sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully."

Dalle and Foxx have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment at this time.