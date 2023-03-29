Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Breaks Silence on Custody Battle with Ex Brody Dalle

Josh Homme and Brody Dalle split in 2019 after 14 years and three kids — Wolf, 8, Orrin, 12, and Camille, 17

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 10:53 AM
Josh Homme, Brody Dalle
Josh Homme, Brody Dalle. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is opening up about his contentious custody battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle for the first time.

In a statement issued on Homme's behalf, it's explained that the rocker's decision to speak out about the battle over sons Wolf, 8, and Orrin, 12, and daughter Camille, 17, is with the hope that "this will end the enquiries and speculation and proved the family the privacy and consideration they deserve."

According to the statement, Homme and the Distillers frontwoman co-parented amicably "in a healthy and functional way" through the first year after their divorce in 2019, after 14 years of marriage, after which "the situation took a dark turn."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

2017 Almost Acoustic Christmas - Day 1, Inglewood, USA - 09 Dec 2017
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Homme's statement claims Dalle began violating the pair's original 50/50 custody agreement and not allowing the children to see him, alleging Dalle's boyfriend Gunner Foxx was partly responsible.

"Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement," the statement alleges. "The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx."

Explaining that he has had sole legal custody of the three kids since March 2022, Homme's statement says the three are "currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents. Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim."

Mark Ronson's 'Club Heartbreak' Grammy Party Sponsored by Absolut Elyx
Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Homme's statement also claims that both Dalle and Foxx have behaved in a way that has "not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger."

On March 16, Homme — on behalf of himself, his kids, and his parents — was granted a permanent restraining order against Dalle "for a period of 1 year and 11 months"

This comes after previous reports indicated that Homme's children had sought restraining orders against the frontman in Fall 2021, which the statement notes, "has since been revealed in court proceedings that this restraining order was drafted and filed by Foxx, who forged Dalle's signature on the document."

Homme alleges Dalle was aware that her boyfriend had forged her signature in the matter and did "nothing to set the record straight legally or in the media," and in the case of his daughter, "took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents."

The statement notes that Homme and his sons have had a restraining order against Foxx, for a period of five years, since August 2022.

"All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts," the statement notes. "Additionally, the children are represented and their best interests are ensured by their own court-appointed legal counsel, DCFS and the Los Angeles Court system."

It concludes, "The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme's sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully."

Dalle and Foxx have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment at this time.

Related Articles
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Lawyers Say Jason Sudeikis Is Trying to 'Litigate Her Into Debt' in Custody Dispute
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay Is 'Fully Intending' to Be at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Despite Raquel's Restraining Order
Rick Hilton, of the Hilton Hotel chain with his family (from left) son Barron, wife Kathy, daughters Nicky and Paris attending the Chopard 150th anniversary party at the Palm Beach hotel and casino, during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival
Paris Hilton's Family: All About Her Parents and Siblings
Ioan Gruffudd; Alice Evans
Alice Evans Thanks Fans After Charges Are Dropped in Ioan Gruffudd Restraining Order Case (Report)
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Can Both Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion — If 1 Zooms and They Don't Converse
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay Denies Punching 'VPR' Costar Raquel Leviss, Calls Attack 'a Fabrication'
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay amid Fallout Over Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjBlB1LIXw-/ hed: Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Models in Stunning Instagram Video
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Name Change and Legal Transition in Court
Newborn Baby Legs
Woman Has No Parental Rights for Son She Raised with Ex-Wife Who Now Lives with Sperm Donor: Judge
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
victims of Santa Fe Texas Shooting
Families of Santa Fe Shooting Victims Reach Settlement with Company That Sold Ammo to Underage Suspect
Josh Sills
Everything to Know About Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills and His Legal Controversies
Ambyr Childers Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett for Emotional and Verbal Abuse
Randall Emmett Denies FBI Investigation Over Pedophilia as Ambyr Childers Is Granted Restraining Order
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
Wisc. Woman Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Veterinarian Husband's Coffee with Animal Euthanasia Drugs
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate Christmas Eve with All 3 of Her Kids. https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate 'Wonderful Christmas Eve' with All 3 of Her Kids
Anne Heche’s Son Claims Ex Has ‘Conflicts of Interest’ in Court Battle over 13-Year-Old Son’s Guardianship
Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon, 20, Named General Administrator of Her Estate