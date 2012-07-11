Queen Latifah: I'm 'Totally Serious' About Adopting a Baby
"I just always wanted to bring a child home," the actress says
Queen Latifah has babies on the brain.
The Ice Age: Continental Drift star, 42, is set on the plan she’s had for years to adopt a child, she said on Wednesday’s The View.
“I’m actually kind of working on that,” Latifah told co-host Barbara Walters when, according to ET, she was asked if it’s something she seriously considers. “I just always wanted to bring a child home.”
While a rep for the star tells PEOPLE there’s “nothing new to report” in Latifah’s apparent adoption process, the aspiring mom tells Walters, “I’m totally serious, so if you got a kid that you don’t … just give me a year – let me set up camp and send me the kid. But no, no [I’m] totally [serious about adopting].”