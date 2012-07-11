"I just always wanted to bring a child home," the actress says

Queen Latifah has babies on the brain.

The Ice Age: Continental Drift star, 42, is set on the plan she’s had for years to adopt a child, she said on Wednesday’s The View.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m actually kind of working on that,” Latifah told co-host Barbara Walters when, according to ET, she was asked if it’s something she seriously considers. “I just always wanted to bring a child home.”