Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Expecting First Child, a Baby Boy: 'It's a Dream Come True'

Jessica Sutta is thrilled to be expecting!

The Pussycat Dolls singer is pregnant, expecting her first child — a son! — with husband Mikey Marquart, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. Sutta, who married Marquart in September 2019, said she is due in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've always wanted to be a mommy. I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it," she told the outlet. "It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true. ... It's just been an incredible journey. What a beautiful gift that 2020 gave me."

As far as potential names go, Sutta says the baby boy "feels like an M.J. to me, but he could be a Mikey, a Jesse, a Zion, or maybe he'll make up his own name when he gets older."

"Whatever he wants," the soon-to-be mom says. "It's his life. I'm just going to have the pleasure of being his mother, and I'm going to let him live and be exactly who he wants to be."

Sutta shares that she was "sick the whole time" during her first trimester, "but after that, it was just exciting."

"To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it's like this overwhelming sense of love and protection. You're just like, 'Oh my God, I can't wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you,' " she says.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

To reveal the news, Sutta performed a burlesque routine in a new video, which she shared on Instagram along with a message about returning to concerts post-baby.

"This is such an exciting time in my life and I'm so happy to share it with all of you. To all the people thinking the tour isn't going to happen and spreading negativity on one of the most beautiful life events for me, that's simply not true," she said. "The show will go on once this global pandemic subsides and it's safe to do so hopefully by this summer/fall. I plan to come back 100% but if I can't participate for some reason, the girls can go on without me until I can."