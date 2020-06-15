New parents Pusha T and wife Virginia tied the knot in July 2018

Pusha T is a daddy!

The 43-year-old rapper's wife Virginia gave birth to the couple's first child together, a son, on June 11, according to Instagram posts shared by the new parents on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The baby boy — named Nigel Brixx — was born weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

Pusha T (né Terrence LeVarr Thornton) shared photos of the newborn on his Instagram, writing: "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020."

Meanwhile, Virginia posted a NASA-inspired graphic announcing the birth on the social media platform, as well as two pictures of her husband holding their son.

"MY GUYS!" she captioned the sweet portraits.

Virginia shared a close-up of her little one in another post, quoting a passage often attributed to author Mark Twain: "'The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why' 🥰🙏🏾😭🥺❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pusha T and Virginia announced they were expecting on Dec. 9, each posting a drawing by artist Sam Clayman that showed the couple sitting in a sleigh, surrounded by their dogs, Christmas tree and gifts. Notably, Pusha T's hand — and a Santa hat! — sat atop his wife's baby belly.

"Happy Holidays / Baby T Coming Spring 2020," read the text on the front of the sleigh.

Pusha T quoted his song "Self," which played over the top of the photo, in his (now-deleted) post's caption: "Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn't wait to say it in song 👶🏿 … "

Virginia, 32, shared the same image, along with one of their baby's sonogram, captioning her post, "Finally landed my dream job ❤️ … World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾🥰♊️ Swipe to see my baby waving at me 🥰🥰🥰."

The longtime lovebirds tied the knot in July 2018 at the historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia — and the bride and groom had some very famous friends on hand to help them celebrate.

Image zoom Pusha T’s wedding Adam Barnes Photography

In Brides' exclusive look into the event, Virginia told the publication that the date of their wedding had special significance for the couple.