PUMA Teams Up with CoComelon for Collection of Kids' Apparel and Footwear — See the Styles!

Get ready to have your little ones singing and dancing in style!

CoComelon and PUMA are teaming up to bring the No. 1 preschool entertainment franchise globally to a line of children's apparel and footwear, the two share with PEOPLE exclusively.

The line takes inspiration from beloved CoComelon characters, with individual shoes celebrating JJ, Nina, and Cody, as well as two pairs that capture the spirit of fun and learning preschoolers know and love.

The RS-X sneaker is all about bringing big energy with a bold explosion of color and laces patterned with a classic CoComelon mantra, "All-Day Fun."

There's also the Slipstream, inspired by the CoComelon logo with sweet watermelon stripes and logo laces in the style and colors kids are familiar with. The shoe even includes a patterned footbed.

The JJ Suede sneakers feature vibrant blues and a teddy bear graphic that fans of JJ will adore. The yellow laces are reminiscent of JJ's cute little tuft of blond hair.

For Cody's sneakers, dinosaurs were a must and feature a cute dinosaur heel graphic. The sporty shoe includes a dinosaurs leather lace and is ideal for stomping around like a T-rex at top speeds.

Last but not least, Nina's Cali Star shoes have playful energy, with bunnies adorning the pink shoes, just like they do Nina's outfit.

The cool, colorful pieces from the collection are both stylish and comfy, perfect for on-the-go kids who love having all-day fun.

Available in both infant and preschool sizing, the bold color-blocking and playful patterns and graphics are sure to be a hit with CoComelon fans. Onesies and two-piece sets make it easy for kids to express their style as they run and sing along to their favorite CoComelon songs.

The PUMA x CoComelon collection will be available online, in PUMA's flagship store in New York City, and at Kids Foot Locker stores across the country starting Friday, March 31. Pieces from the collection retail from $28-$85.