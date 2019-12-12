Stormi and 'Psalmy'! Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of the Cute Cousins Snuggling

Stormi Webster loves Psalm West!

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable photo of the cousins on Wednesday, taking note of how much sister Kylie Jenner‘s daughter loves the youngest member of the West family.

“Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!” Kim, 39, wrote alongside the snap, in which Psalm, 7 months, wears a red Carhartt onesie while Stormi, who turns 2 in February, reaches over to give him a smooch.

The sweet cousin moment comes after Stormi joined her mom on a snow trip to Park City, Utah, where the toddler tried snowboarding.

In a pair of videos shared by Kylie, 22, last week, Stormi wears an all-white snow outfit, dark snow goggles and a pink helmet as she shreds the slopes on a mini board into the arms of an instructor. “I can’t handle this 😫😍❄️🏂” the doting mother of one wrote next to the clips.

A source previously told PEOPLE of the adventure that Kylie “couldn’t wait to take Stormi for her first snow vacation. She was beyond excited.” The source added that little Stormi “loved” snowboarding.

On Wednesday, Kylie declared Stormi the “cutest travel buddy 👼🏽🛩” as the tot made faces for the camera from the seat of a plane.

Meanwhile, Psalm has been soaking in the cuddles from his family, including big brother Saint, who turned 4 on December 5.

One day after celebrating the milestone, Kim shared a series of photos of the brothers snuggling together, writing alongside the snaps, “It doesn’t get much sweeter than this.”

The cuteness was too much for their aunt Khloe Kardashian, who commented on the post, “Honestly!!!!! They make me want a boy 💙💙”

On Thanksgiving, Kim expressed her gratitude for her four kids with husband Kanye West.

In one post, she shared a photo of the 42-year-old rapper holding Psalm, who sweetly looks up into his dad’s face.

“So Thankful for my babies,” the Skims mogul wrote in the caption. She later shared another photo of herself holding Chicago, 2 next month, and Saint while North, 6, hugs her mom from behind. “So thankful for all of my babies,” the reality star added in that caption.

Kim recently opened up about how she keeps her four children grounded among the famous family’s wealth.

“No matter what you’re given and no matter what you have, you have to treat people with respect,” the beauty mogul said in a conversation with Lisa Wilkinson for Australian outlet The Sunday Project.

“I do the best I can, and I really do believe my children are well adjusted and know they are blessed, but understand to be really compassionate,” Kim said. “They’re really good people, and that is my No. 1 goal in life.”