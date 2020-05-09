Psalm West Turns 3! Here Are the Cutest Photos of Kim & Kanye's Youngest Child
The baby of the Kardashian West family is already a pro at stealing the spotlight
Baby Love
Psalm West was born via surrogate on May 9, 2019. He's the baby of the bunch and totally adorable!
Brotherly Love
Big brother Saint clearly adores his little brother.
Psalm is one of four siblings: Chicago, Saint and North.
Sleep Tight
"Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," Kim Kardashian captioned this adorable snap.
"He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"
Boy Mom
Saint and Psalm are built-in besties.
Buds for Life
Saint clearly loves to snuggle with his lil' bro.
Mommy's Little Helper
Big sister North gave mom a hand and fed her baby brother back in his early days.
Sibling Bond
Though sometimes she doesn't want to share her sisterly duties with her brother, Saint.
Smiley Baby
Psalm can already rock a groutfit!
Mommy & Me
Baby Psalm getting some love from his mama.
Beach Babies
Kim Kardashian somehow managed to get a very sweet family photo with all four kids — even if none of them are looking at the camera.
Daddy's Boy
Psalm looks up to his dad, Kanye West ... literally!
Sibling Snuggles
"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this photo of Saint looking adoringly at his baby brother.
Silly Boys
As they get older, we can only assume these two will be double trouble!
Christmas Lewks
Psalm rocked a velour jumpsuit for his first annual Christmas party with his fam.
Dreamy Loves Psalm
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream gave her baby cousin some sweet snuggles while visiting.
Hanging Out
North chilled out on the couch with her baby bro.
Sweet Stormi
Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, gave baby Psalm a kiss.
Bam! Bam!
Psalm got into the holiday spirit and joined his family's group costume on Halloween 2019. They all dressed as members of Barney Rubble's family and Psalm, naturally, was Bamm-Bamm.
Quality Aunt Kenny Time
A teeny Psalm hung out with his aunt, Kendall Jenner, who loved the baby time.
Having a Ball
What's more fun than a ball pit? A baby in a ball pit!
Coordinating Looks
Psalm and his siblings wore matching striped pajamas, and Psalm seemed totally stoked about it.
Family Cuddle Time
The whole family piled on the couch for some quality time together.
Handsome Boy
Kim wrote of her son, "My baby boy is so handsome and sweet " We have to agree with you, Kim!
Keep on Truckin'
A sweet Pslam celebrated his 2nd with a construction-themed bash.
Grin and Bear It
"No one cuter," Kim captioned a pic of her curly-haired kiddo.
Cuddled Up
It was a giggle fest for "bedtime with my boys," wrote Kim.
Little Loves
Psalm got a kiss from his big sis, Chi.
Pajama Jam
The whole crew got cozy with Mom on Easter 2022.
Happy 3rd!
Psalm Smash! The big little guy turned 3 in May 2022 with a Hulk-themed bash full of green hues, sweet treats and family love.