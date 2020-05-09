Psalm West Turns 3! Here Are the Cutest Photos of Kim & Kanye's Youngest Child

The baby of the Kardashian West family is already a pro at stealing the spotlight

By People Staff Updated May 09, 2022 02:30 PM

1 of 29

Baby Love

Psalm West was born via surrogate on May 9, 2019. He's the baby of the bunch and totally adorable!

2 of 29

Brotherly Love

Big brother Saint clearly adores his little brother.

Psalm is one of four siblings: Chicago, Saint and North.

3 of 29

Sleep Tight

"Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," Kim Kardashian captioned this adorable snap. 

"He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"

4 of 29

Boy Mom

Saint and Psalm are built-in besties. 

5 of 29

Buds for Life

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Saint clearly loves to snuggle with his lil' bro. 

6 of 29

Mommy's Little Helper

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Big sister North gave mom a hand and fed her baby brother back in his early days. 

7 of 29

Sibling Bond

Though sometimes she doesn't want to share her sisterly duties with her brother, Saint. 

8 of 29

Smiley Baby

Psalm can already rock a groutfit! 

9 of 29

Mommy & Me

Baby Psalm getting some love from his mama.

10 of 29

Beach Babies

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian somehow managed to get a very sweet family photo with all four kids — even if none of them are looking at the camera. 

11 of 29

Daddy's Boy

Psalm looks up to his dad, Kanye West ... literally! 

12 of 29

Sibling Snuggles

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this photo of Saint looking adoringly at his baby brother. 

13 of 29

Silly Boys

Credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

As they get older, we can only assume these two will be double trouble! 

14 of 29

Christmas Lewks

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Psalm rocked a velour jumpsuit for his first annual Christmas party with his fam.

15 of 29

Dreamy Loves Psalm

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream gave her baby cousin some sweet snuggles while visiting. 

16 of 29

Hanging Out

Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

North chilled out on the couch with her baby bro. 

17 of 29

Sweet Stormi

Credit: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, gave baby Psalm a kiss. 

18 of 29

Bam! Bam!

Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Psalm got into the holiday spirit and joined his family's group costume on Halloween 2019. They all dressed as members of Barney Rubble's family and Psalm, naturally, was Bamm-Bamm. 

19 of 29

Quality Aunt Kenny Time

Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

A teeny Psalm hung out with his aunt, Kendall Jenner, who loved the baby time. 

20 of 29

Having a Ball

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

What's more fun than a ball pit? A baby in a ball pit! 

21 of 29

Coordinating Looks

Psalm and his siblings wore matching striped pajamas, and Psalm seemed totally stoked about it. 

22 of 29

Family Cuddle Time

Credit: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

The whole family piled on the couch for some quality time together. 

23 of 29

Handsome Boy

Kim wrote of her son, "My baby boy is so handsome and sweet " We have to agree with you, Kim! 

24 of 29

Keep on Truckin'

A sweet Pslam celebrated his 2nd with a construction-themed bash. 

25 of 29

Grin and Bear It

"No one cuter," Kim captioned a pic of her curly-haired kiddo.

26 of 29

Cuddled Up

It was a giggle fest for "bedtime with my boys," wrote Kim.

27 of 29

Little Loves

Psalm got a kiss from his big sis, Chi.

28 of 29

Pajama Jam

The whole crew got cozy with Mom on Easter 2022.

29 of 29

Happy 3rd!

Psalm Smash! The big little guy turned 3 in May 2022 with a Hulk-themed bash full of green hues, sweet treats and family love. 

By People Staff