Project Runway's Laura Bennett's baby shower
Project Runway finalist Laura Bennett’s baby shower on November 14th and the guys at Project Rungay were invited! The shower took place at the Upper East Side townhouse of one of Laura’s friends and the guests were, as the Project Rungay guys put it, "a roomful of Manhattan Power Bitches" (said in the most respectful way). The theme was Laura, of course, with guests donning black dresses and red wigs.
Here is Laura showing off one of her gifts- a temporary tattoo with all of her children’s names on it, a la Jeffrey Sebelia’s neck tattoo. Her children include Cleo, 18, from Laura’s first marriage, Peik, 10, Truman, 7 (who went unnamed until he was named by others at a cocktail party at 3 months old – they called him ‘the baby’ before!), Pierson, 4, and Larson, 3. Her sixth child (and fifth son) was due November 15.
