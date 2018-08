“These come in a variety of sizes and fabrics and will keep your baby warm without running the risk of their face accidentally becoming covered,” PEOPLE’s Health Squad Pediatrician, Dr. Elizabeth Murray, says of her first product recommendation that will help set babies up for sleep-time success.

“I live in the northeast and even during the coldest of winters, my daughters were kept warm and safe by using a wearable blanket,” she adds. “Always have a few on hand because diapers sometimes leak and spit-ups will happen. It’s my go-to baby-shower gift!”

Buy It! 100% Cotton Wearable Blanket/Baby Sleep Bag ($20 to $22), amazon.com