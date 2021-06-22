Pro Wrestlers Brandi and Cody Rhodes Welcome First Baby, Daughter Liberty Iris

Brandi and Cody Rhodes shared their exciting pregnancy news back in December during an episode of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite

Now introducing, Liberty Iris Runnels!

Professional wrestlers Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcomed their first child together, daughter Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday, June 18, in Atlanta, their rep confirms to PEOPLE. Baby Iris weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz., at birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just like a Rhodes … she's early never late! Liberty Iris came right on time. We are so in love with this tiny angel we can hardly describe it. Grateful is an understatement," the couple tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of their baby's arrival, Brandi spoke to PEOPLE about their daughter's Disney-themed nursery and her excitement for her then baby on the way.

The All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite stars, who tied the knot in September 2013, have been going to Disney since they first met while working for the WWE, Brandi said.

She shared that the idea for the themed nursery began with hanging the couple's Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears when returning home from their Disney trips.

"When we found out that we were having a baby, I thought that's the perfect room for her nursery to go in because it's already kind of started with those ears," Brandi said.

At the time, the soon-to-be mom said she and her husband, 35, couldn't wait for the arrival of their little girl.

Brandi Rhodes nursery Credit: Steve Yu

RELATED VIDEO: Brandi Rhodes Talks On Missing Wrestling Fans and Misconceptions About Women Wrestlers

"I just can't wait to see her and hold her and be able to start to get to know her as she grows up," Brandi said. "I'm really interested to find out what she's going to be interested in, what she's going to like, what she's not going to like. I feel like I was a really interesting kid, so we'll see what things are like with her."

The wrestling star joked that she could already tell her daughter's "got a heck of a personality" as she's "kicking me nonstop all the time."

The duo shared their pregnancy news back in December with a sweet video during All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite.

"Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news," Brandi told PEOPLE at the time. "We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter."