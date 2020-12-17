Pro Wrestlers Brandi and Cody Rhodes Expecting First Child Together: ‘We Are Ready and Excited’

Pro wrestlers Brandi and Cody Rhodes are going to be parents!

After seven years of marriage, the athletes and TV stars are expecting their first child together — and they couldn't be more excited.

“Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news,” Brandi tells PEOPLE. “We’ve had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter.”

“We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now,” she adds. “It’s surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in.”

The duo revealed they are expecting a baby Wednesday night on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite.

They made their announcement via a sweet video which showed Brandi, 37, and Cody, 35, decorating for Christmas before there is a knock at the door. The pair find a small wrapped gift on their doorstep and inside the box is a pair of Gucci baby shoes and a wood ornament revealing their baby is due in 2021.

The couple met while both working for the WWE and got married in September 2013. Now, the pair star on All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite, airing Wednesdays on TNT. Brandi also serves as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer and formerly appeared on the reality show WAGS Atlanta.

Brandi previously revealed she was initially hesitant about going out with Cody since they were coworkers.

“I was very into him, but it took a while,” she told WrestlingInc in 2017. “It probably took around a month for me to go out with him, and after that, the rest is as they say history because I feel that we ended up spending every day together after that; every day that we could.”

The pair frequently post tributes to one another on social media, with Cody writing on Instagram earlier this year that his wife is “a formal and respected extension of my own body.”