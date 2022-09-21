Priyanka Chopra Goes on Stroll Through Central Park with Baby Malti, 8 Months — See the Photo!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is showing her little girl all the special New York City sites.

The Quantico actress, who is currently in N.Y.C to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF, brought her 8-month-old daughter Malti for a sunny stroll through Central Park on Tuesday.

Chopra Jonas, 40, documented the sweet moment with a photo on her Instagram Story, featuring the new mom walking down a path while carrying her baby girl. The actress looked chic for the daytime outing, wearing a cream-colored bucket hat, a brown and white houndstooth ensemble and a jean jacket while Malti wore a floral jumper.

"It's a walk in the park..❤️," she captioned the photo.

Earlier in the day, the actress posted a set of cute pictures on Instagram with Malti as she shared it was the duo's first trip together to the Big Apple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the snaps, the star held Malti on her lap as the two looked out at the city skyline from a large window. Malti, whom Chopra Jonas shares with husband Nick Jonas, was focused on the sprawling view in both photos, turning her head away from the camera.

"Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿," Chopra Jonas captioned the post.

The actress and the "Sucker" singer welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas, 30, said he has been leaning on Priyanka "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.