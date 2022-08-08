Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are enjoying some summertime fun with their baby girl.

On Sunday, the actress, 40, shared a new family photo on her Instagram Story featuring her singer husband, 29, and their 6-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.

Chopra Jonas snapped a picture of a mini Polaroid that shows the couple hanging out with their infant daughter in the shallow end of a pool. The new parents, who welcomed their daughter in January, crouch next to Malti while Chopra Jonas holds her daughter upright in the water.

The mom of one maintained Malti's privacy by placing a white heart emoji over her face. Jonas reshared the picture to his Instagram Story, adding a string of heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Quantico star also posted another photo featuring her daughter's hand resting on a green SONA Home napkin, which Chopra Jonas writes is "MM approved."

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Last month, Chopra Jonas shared pictures from her 40th birthday beach vacation with family and friends. Amid the fun-filled photos was a sweet shot where Chopra Jonas holds her daughter Malti.

The infant wears a "six months" onesie with a pink tutu, along with a headband and a pair of pink glasses that are covered by an emoji Chopra Jonas included.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Mother and daughter pose next to Jonas who holds a tiny cake with a sign that reads, "Happy six months birthday MM."

"Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨" the Unfinished author wrote. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

"The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️," she continued, tagging her husband. "Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I'm a lucky girl🫶🏽💕"