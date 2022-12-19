Celebrity Parents Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey "Perfect winter days ❤️," the Baywatch actress captioned the Instagram post on Monday By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 11:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spending some time with her family ahead of the holidays. On Monday, the Quantico star shared photos of herself with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, from their trip to the singer's home state of New Jersey. In one selfie, the couple can be seen bundling up in warm winter outfits. Another photo in the post is of Chopra Jonas, 40, holding Malti in a baby carrier while walking the streets in a residential area. The post also features a photo of the mother-daughter duo checking out some Christmas decorations in the front yard of a house. Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!' "Perfect winter days ❤️. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️," she captioned the post. Jonas, 30, was born in Dallas, Texas, but was raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where he was homeschooled by his mother, and began his career performing on Broadway in New York City at the age of 7. A few days prior, the parents took their daughter to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing as Malti turned 11 months last Thursday. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In the snapshot, Jonas held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas while a jellyfish floated by them. The new mom covered her daughter's face with a white heart emoji. The celebrity couple announced the birth of their first child in January, sharing a statement on Instagram at the time. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas wrote. RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares New Photo From Baby Malti's 6 Month Birthday Celebration Jonas told Travel + Leisure last month that traveling with his growing family is "really special," as he raved about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes." "It has been a pretty amazing experience for us," he added.