Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City

The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 02:14 PM
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple!

On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF.

In the cute snaps, the Quantico star holds Malti on her lap as the two look out at the city skyline from a large window. Malti, whom Chopra Jonas shares with husband Nick Jonas, is focused on the sprawling view in both photos, turning her head away from the camera.

"Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿," the actress captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra Jonas and the "Sucker" singer welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas, 30, said he has been leaning on Priyanka "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.

Last month, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption.

"Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

One snap showed a selfie of the actress holding Malti in her arms while the baby girl sat on her lap. A second photo featured Malti's feet sweetly covering her mother's lips as Chopra Jonas smiled.

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere; Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Malti Enjoying Time with Her Aunt: 'Love You'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Mati in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChiHG4JhsxP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says the World Is at 'Critical Point' During UN Speech About Climate Change
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has ‘Perfect Sunday’ with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has 'Perfect Sunday' with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs: Photos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas family picture
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pool Time Photo with Nick Jonas and Baby Malti — See the Snap!
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra Passes Her 'Desi Girl' Title on to Daughter Malti Marie with Cute Onesie Photo
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive for dinner at Catch Steak house in West Hollywood, CA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sizzle in Summertime Attire During Fashionable Date Night
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo From Baby Malti's 6 Month Birthday Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Baby Malti In Birthday Tribute To Her Mom
Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Baby Daughter in Birthday Tribute to Her Mom: 'You Inspire Me'
gwyneth paltrow and kids
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
Nick Jonas Praises His 'Jewel of July' Wife Priyanka Chopra on Her 40th Birthday
Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra the 'Jewel of July' on Her 40th Birthday: 'I Love You'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas Twins with Baby Malti in Matching Sneakers for First Father's Day: 'My Little Girl'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas on How 'Amazing' Daughter Malti Is Doing After Spending More Than 100 Days in NICU
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnSEXqvtEx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday. ❤️ 2h
Priyanka Chopra Honors Late Father on What Would Have Been His Birthday: 'We Miss You Every Day'