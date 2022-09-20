Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple!

On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF.

In the cute snaps, the Quantico star holds Malti on her lap as the two look out at the city skyline from a large window. Malti, whom Chopra Jonas shares with husband Nick Jonas, is focused on the sprawling view in both photos, turning her head away from the camera.

"Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿," the actress captioned the post.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra Jonas and the "Sucker" singer welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas, 30, said he has been leaning on Priyanka "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.

Last month, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption.

"Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

One snap showed a selfie of the actress holding Malti in her arms while the baby girl sat on her lap. A second photo featured Malti's feet sweetly covering her mother's lips as Chopra Jonas smiled.