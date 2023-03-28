Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo Applying Makeup with Daughter Malti: 'Glam with Mama'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares 14-month-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas

By
Published on March 28, 2023 12:51 AM
Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting glam with her mini me!

The Citadel star shared an adorable photo of herself getting ready with her 14-month-old daughter Malti Marie on Instagram Monday.

In the selfie showing off her profile, Chopra Jonas, 40, makes a kissy face with a fluffy makeup brush up to her face, while she holds her baby girl in her arms.

"Glam with mama. #MM 🥹😍❤️🙏🏽," she captioned the post of her daughter looking up at her, hashtagging her first and middle initials.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Quantico actress shares baby Malti with her husband Nick Jonas.

Over the weekend, he shared an adorable picture on his Instagram Story showing a pair of his Nike Air Force 1 sneaker next to a miniature pair of the same shoe belonging to their daughter.

L: Caption . PHOTO: nick jonas/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: nick jonas/instagram

"Daddy x Daughter," he captioned the cute snap of the matching sneakers lined up side-by-side.

Chopra Jonas later posted a picture of their daughter on her Instagram Story, showing the little girl fast asleep on top of a bed.

"Bedtime stories❤️," she wrote alongside the picture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Chopra Jonas spoke at the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event in Los Angeles. There, she opened up to PEOPLE about how life has changed since marrying the Jonas Brothers musician and welcoming their child.

"Having [Nick's] support and my family — my in-laws are back home with the baby — just being able to have my family show up is the only way I could do what I do," said Chopra Jonas. "My family is my greatest, greatest strength."

