Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo From Baby Malti's 6 Month Birthday Celebration

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday celebrations briefly took a backseat to a big milestone for her little girl.

On Friday, Chopra Jonas shared photos from her recent 40th birthday beach vacation with family and friends. Amid the fun-filled photos was a sweet shot where Chopra Jonas holds her daughter, Malti Marie.

The infant wears a "six months" onesie with a pink tutu, along with a headband and a pair of pink glasses that are covered by an emoji Chopra Jonas included to maintain her daughter's privacy.

Mother and daughter pose next to Nick Jonas, 29, who holds a tiny cake with a sign that reads, "Happy six months birthday MM."

"Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨" the Unfinished author wrote. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

"The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️," she continued, tagging her husband. "Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I'm a lucky girl🫶🏽💕"

Earlier this month, Jonas spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his first child and how thrilled he is that she's home.

"It is certainly life-changing," Jonas said of being a father. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

After their daughter was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), but she was able to join her parents in their family home in May following her NICU stay.

Last month, Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas spoke to PEOPLE about parenthood now that they "all have families and live in different places." Along with Nick's newborn daughter, Joe is dad to daughter Willa, with wife Sophie Turner. The couple recently welcomed their second child together, whose name has yet to be shared.

"This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well," Joe noted.