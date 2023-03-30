Priyanka Chopra Says Freezing Her Eggs Gave Her the 'Freedom' to Focus on Herself: 'The Best Gift'

"I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career," Priyanka Chopra Jonas said

By
Published on March 30, 2023 12:54 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in support of women freezing their eggs.

The actress, 40, opened up on Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert podcast about how she "felt such freedom" when she froze her eggs.

"I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career," she shared. "I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing. [I was] 35, and my mom's an OB-GYN who's like, '36 — Just do it.' "

"I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mom had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well," she added.

Though she noted how expensive it is, she advised those who want kids to save up for the procedure and "do it anytime, and you can do it multiple times."

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real," she said. "It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives."

"But science is at such an amazing place right now," the Love Again star continued. "It's the best gift you'll give yourself because you're taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them."

"I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," she said of her now-husband. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Malti Marie, now 14 months, on Jan. 15, 2022. The baby girl spent her first 100-plus days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day.

"Our baby is truly a badass," the Jonas Brothers musician wrote on Instagram in May 2022 while reflecting on her homecoming. "Our next chapter begins now."

Following Malti's birth, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was "truly eager to be parents," adding: "They are beyond excited. Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time."

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," another source said. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Related Articles
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Priyanka Chopra Says She 'Kept Making the Same Mistakes' Before Her Relationship with Husband Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTdCIWNyA1/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra's profile picture Verified Glam with mama. #MM 🥹😍❤️🙏🏽 Edited · 6h
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo Applying Makeup with Daughter Malti: 'Glam with Mama'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas Her 'Greatest Champion' on Rare Date Night Away from Daughter
nick jonas
Nick Jonas Shows Off His and Malti's Matching Sneakers in Adorable Photo: 'Daddy x Daughter'
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Details Scary 3 Months in NICU with Baby Malti: 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for SXSW)
'Citadel' 's Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Receiving Equal Pay for 'First Time' After Fighting Her Whole Career
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co01_gFJYxD/. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'
Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing with Jonas Brothers
See the Sweet Moment Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Criticism of Her Use of a Surrogate: 'This Was a Necessary Step'
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'
Mumbai Nights Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Popcorn Launch
Priyanka Chopra Creates a New Popcorn Flavor with Husband and 'Best Friend' Nick Jonas: 'So Fun'
Whitney Cummings attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Whitney Cummings Says She May Try 'This Year' to Have a Baby After Freezing Her Eggs at 32
Priyanka Chopra (L) and musician Nick Jonas (R) pose for photographs at their wedding reception at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.The newly-married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a reception party for their Bollywood folks at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos, Explains Cute Story Behind Them