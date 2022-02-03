"The light feels right," Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned her first Instagram post since becoming a mom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Returns to Instagram With Sunkissed Selfie After Welcoming Her First Baby

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back on Instagram after becoming a new mom!

The actress, 39, shared a series of car selfies Tuesday, marking her first Instagram post since announcing the arrival of her baby girl, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photos feature Chopra Jonas's glimpse from the rearview mirror as she gazes into the camera on her phone in one photo and rocks sunglasses in the other.

She captioned the picture, "The light feels right. ✨"

The actress and Jonas were "overjoyed" when they shared news of their first child's birth in coordinated Instagram posts on Jan. 21, revealing they "welcomed a baby via surrogate."

"They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider previously told PEOPLE. "They are beyond excited."

"Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," added the insider.

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," a music management source said. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

The music insider shared that the pair "have been preparing" for a baby for quite some time.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Sucker singer and The Matrix Resurrections actress were already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, Calif., mansion together in 2019, according to a real estate source, who said the couple spent months renovating the residence to make it more family friendly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Added the music management source: "The brothers are overjoyed and have also been eager for Nick to become a father and add to their family."

Chopra Jonas — who married Jonas in December 2018, seven months after they began dating — had previously expressed interest in having children.

Chopra Jonas said in an interview for Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, published days before announcing she had become a mom, that children are "a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

RELATED VIDEO: Jonas Baby! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Despite how busy the pair are in their respective careers, Chopra Jonas joked that they're "not too busy to practice" making a baby. She added that they're "both okay" with the busy pace in their professional lives and will slow down when the time calls for it.

She told PEOPLE in June 2018 that while she didn't plan too far in the future and is a "live in the next two months kind of person," she "definitely" wanted children sometime soon.