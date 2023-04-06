Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Daughter Malti's First Trip to India at Mumbai Temple in Sentimental Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a very special trip with her little girl.

On Thursday, the actress, 40, shared photos on Instagram from the beautifully decorated Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, where she enjoyed a spiritual moment with daughter Malti Marie, 14 months, during her first trip to India.

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings 🙏🏽❤️," Chopra Jonas captioned the set of photos, where she holds the toddler during their visit.

During an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast last month, Chopra Jonas talked about how she "felt such freedom" when she froze her eggs.

"I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real," she said. "It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives."

"But science is at such an amazing place right now," the Love Again star continued. "It's the best gift you'll give yourself because you're taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them."

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," she said of her now-husband. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Malti Marie on Jan. 15, 2022. The baby girl spent her first 100-plus days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day.

Following Malti's birth, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was "truly eager to be parents," adding: "They are beyond excited. Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time."

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," another source said. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."