Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas already have a little fashionista on their hands!

Over the weekend, the Quantico star, 40, shared a funny selfie on her Instagram Story of her and her 11-month-old daughter Malti as the infant is engrossed in a Chanel magazine ad.

As Chopra Jonas looks at the camera for the selfie, baby Malti sits on her mom's lap with the magazine propped open as she points to the print couture ad. The new mom wears a floral pajama set in the snap while her little girl is wearing a dark green onesie.

"Oh boy! @nickjonas ❤️," the actress teased.

Earlier that day, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed lunch together at a Korean barbecue restaurant. Chopra Jonas shared another photo on her Instagram Story of her holding Malti outside of a restaurant sign that reads, "LA's finest Korean BBQ in Ktown."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"Thx for lunch," the actress wrote, tagging her friend Akari Kalai.

Malti looks adorable in the photo from the outing, wearing a tiny pink winter beanie with a pom pom on top while her mom sports a long black peacoat and sneakers.

Last month, the mom of one posted some festive Christmas pictures on her Instagram Story while snuggled at home with Malti.

Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"It's up!" Chopra Jonas announced in a snap, pointing to a tall, lit-up Christmas tree. In the next photo, the new mom cuddled on a couch with Malti in front of a glass-enclosed fireplace.

"It's beginning to look a lot like... " she captioned the image in reference to the classic Christmas song — and mimicking the words used by her husband to kick off last year's holiday season.

The actress and the "Only Human" singer, 30, welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.