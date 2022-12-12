Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her 11-month-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 10:42 AM
Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines.
Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas already have a little fashionista on their hands!

Over the weekend, the Quantico star, 40, shared a funny selfie on her Instagram Story of her and her 11-month-old daughter Malti as the infant is engrossed in a Chanel magazine ad.

As Chopra Jonas looks at the camera for the selfie, baby Malti sits on her mom's lap with the magazine propped open as she points to the print couture ad. The new mom wears a floral pajama set in the snap while her little girl is wearing a dark green onesie.

"Oh boy! @nickjonas ❤️," the actress teased.

Earlier that day, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed lunch together at a Korean barbecue restaurant. Chopra Jonas shared another photo on her Instagram Story of her holding Malti outside of a restaurant sign that reads, "LA's finest Korean BBQ in Ktown."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"Thx for lunch," the actress wrote, tagging her friend Akari Kalai.

Malti looks adorable in the photo from the outing, wearing a tiny pink winter beanie with a pom pom on top while her mom sports a long black peacoat and sneakers.

Last month, the mom of one posted some festive Christmas pictures on her Instagram Story while snuggled at home with Malti.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"It's up!" Chopra Jonas announced in a snap, pointing to a tall, lit-up Christmas tree. In the next photo, the new mom cuddled on a couch with Malti in front of a glass-enclosed fireplace.

"It's beginning to look a lot like... " she captioned the image in reference to the classic Christmas song — and mimicking the words used by her husband to kick off last year's holiday season.

The actress and the "Only Human" singer, 30, welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!
Priyanka Chopra with Malti in Central Park
Priyanka Chopra Goes on Stroll Through Central Park with Baby Malti, 8 Months — See the Photo!
Priyanka Chopra attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere; Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Malti Enjoying Time with Her Aunt: 'Love You'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Mati in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChiHG4JhsxP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has ‘Perfect Sunday’ with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has 'Perfect Sunday' with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs: Photos
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra Passes Her 'Desi Girl' Title on to Daughter Malti Marie with Cute Onesie Photo
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Just Like That It's Been 4 Years'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'
Sai De Silva Christmas tree
Sparkling Celebrity Christmas Trees! RHONY's Sai De Silva, Alex Rodriguez and More Stars Show Off Their Festive Firs
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'
Nicky Hilton Joins Her Kids in Decorating Their Home for the Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids Decorating for Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
Priyanka Chopra Pushes Daughter Malti's Stroller in Heels on N.Y.C.'s 5th Ave: 'Just Two Girls'