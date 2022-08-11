Priyanka Chopra Passes Her 'Desi Girl' Title on to Daughter Malti Marie with Cute Onesie Photo

Priyanka Chopra shared her Bollywood it-girl status with her 7-month old with a cute onesie

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 12:02 PM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new photo of her baby girl featured something exciting for her longtime fans.

On Wednesday, the Quantico star, 40, shared a sweet snap of daughter Malti Marie, 7 months, wearing a onesie that reads "desi girl," a nickname Chopra Jonas has held throughout her Bollywood career.

Chopra Jonas earned the title after her 2008 Bollywood hit Dostana, which featured a song titled "Desi Girl." Now, it looks like she's ready to share her star status with her little girl.

Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas, 29, welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Chopra Jonas shared photos from her recent 40th birthday beach vacation with family and friends. Amid the fun-filled photos was a sweet shot where Chopra Jonas holds her daughter.

The infant wears a "6 months" onesie with a pink tutu, along with a headband and a pair of pink glasses that are covered by an emoji Chopra Jonas included to maintain her daughter's privacy.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Mother and daughter pose next to Jonas, who holds a tiny cake with a sign that reads, "Happy six months birthday MM."

"Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨" the Unfinished author wrote. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

Priyanka Chopra, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a> family picture
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Last weekend, the actress shared another cute family photo on her Instagram Story featuring her singer husband and their daughter.

Chopra Jonas snapped a picture of a mini Polaroid that shows the couple hanging out with their infant daughter in the shallow end of a pool. The new parents crouch next to Malti while Chopra Jonas holds her daughter upright in the water.

The mom of one maintained Malti's privacy by placing a white heart emoji over her face. Jonas reshared the picture to his Instagram Story, adding a string of heart emojis.

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas family picture
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pool Time Photo with Nick Jonas and Baby Malti — See the Snap!
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo From Baby Malti's 6 Month Birthday Celebration
Nick Jonas Praises His 'Jewel of July' Wife Priyanka Chopra on Her 40th Birthday
Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra the 'Jewel of July' on Her 40th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Tori and Zach Roloff's children Jackson and Josiah
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Baby Malti In Birthday Tribute To Her Mom
Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Baby Daughter in Birthday Tribute to Her Mom: 'You Inspire Me'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas on How 'Amazing' Daughter Malti Is Doing After Spending More Than 100 Days in NICU
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas Twins with Baby Malti in Matching Sneakers for First Father's Day: 'My Little Girl'
Nick Jonas on the Kelly Clarkson show discussing fatherhood
Nick Jonas Says It's a 'Blessing' to Have Baby Malti Home from NICU: 'A Magical Season of Our Life'
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian Cheers on Penelope, North and Reign During Zipline Adventure: Watch
Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Nick Jonas Raves About 'Amazing' Baby Malti and First Mother's Day with Wife Priyanka
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas Opens Up About Life as a New Dad: 'Weight of Everything Is Much More Intense'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick and Priyanka Jonas 'Thrilled' Daughter Is Home from NICU: 'She's Tiny but Catching Up,' Says Source
Homepage silo touts
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reveal Baby Girl Spent '100 Plus Days in the NICU' on First Mother's Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Awards Presenter Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter's Name Revealed 3 Months After Her Arrival 
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas Calls Daughter 'a Gift' After 100 Plus Days in NICU: 'We're Just So Blessed'
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas leaving the Ritz hotel in Paris
Nick Jonas Reacts to Priyanka Chopra's Sexy, Plunging Ruffle Gown Moment: 'Hot Damn!' 