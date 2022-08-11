Priyanka Chopra Passes Her 'Desi Girl' Title on to Daughter Malti Marie with Cute Onesie Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new photo of her baby girl featured something exciting for her longtime fans.

On Wednesday, the Quantico star, 40, shared a sweet snap of daughter Malti Marie, 7 months, wearing a onesie that reads "desi girl," a nickname Chopra Jonas has held throughout her Bollywood career.

Chopra Jonas earned the title after her 2008 Bollywood hit Dostana, which featured a song titled "Desi Girl." Now, it looks like she's ready to share her star status with her little girl.

Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas, 29, welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Chopra Jonas shared photos from her recent 40th birthday beach vacation with family and friends. Amid the fun-filled photos was a sweet shot where Chopra Jonas holds her daughter.

The infant wears a "6 months" onesie with a pink tutu, along with a headband and a pair of pink glasses that are covered by an emoji Chopra Jonas included to maintain her daughter's privacy.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Mother and daughter pose next to Jonas, who holds a tiny cake with a sign that reads, "Happy six months birthday MM."

"Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨" the Unfinished author wrote. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Last weekend, the actress shared another cute family photo on her Instagram Story featuring her singer husband and their daughter.

Chopra Jonas snapped a picture of a mini Polaroid that shows the couple hanging out with their infant daughter in the shallow end of a pool. The new parents crouch next to Malti while Chopra Jonas holds her daughter upright in the water.

The mom of one maintained Malti's privacy by placing a white heart emoji over her face. Jonas reshared the picture to his Instagram Story, adding a string of heart emojis.