Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing

"And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick Jonas wrote earlier this month, celebrating his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 4th wedding anniversary

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 06:28 PM
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Photo: Nick Jonas Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas treated their little one to some aquatic fun.

As their daughter Malti Marie turned 11 months on Thursday, the couple took the little girl to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing.

"Family," Chopra Jonas captioned a candid family photo on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Jonas, 30, held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas, 40, while a jellyfish floated by them. The mom put a white heart emoji over her daughter's face.

The celebrity couple announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy in January, sharing a statement on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas wrote at the time.

Jonas told Travel + Leisure last month that traveling with his growing family is "really special," as he raved about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes."

"It has been a pretty amazing experience for us," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: The Jonas Family Is Full Of Love And Closer Than Ever!

The Jonas Brothers member celebrated the 4th anniversary of his and Chopra Jonas' two weddings earlier this month. "And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love," he wrote, sharing photos from both their Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chopra Jonas celebrated the occasion with a photo of them on the dance floor. "Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe," she wrote in the caption.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021
Salma Hayek Says She Keeps Her Kids 'Humble' at Christmas with 'Meaningful' and 'Silly' Gifts
Leah Messer's Daughters Look Grown Up as They Pose with Mom Ahead of Addie's Christmas Program
'Teen Mom' 's Leah Messer's Daughters Look All Grown Up as Twins Turn 13 — See the Photos!
Dwayne Johnson Daughter Jasmine, His 'Fearless' Fishing Buddy, on Her 7th Birthday
Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Fearless' Daughter Jasmine on Her 7th Birthday: 'Best Fishing Buddy'
Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire Brings Daughter Ruby, 16, to 'Babylon' Premiere — See Their Rare Red Carpet Outing
Kim Kardashian and Mason Disick
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Mason Disick on His 13th Birthday — and He's All Grown Up!
Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić attend "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at Directors Guild Of America on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christian Bale Walks Red Carpet with Wife as He Admits Their Kids Don't Watch His Movies
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actors Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale attend Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Moschino)
Sarah Hyland Celebrates Pal and Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens' 34th Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'
Kris Jenner Wishes Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CmJsJLGpirH/?hl=en
Kris Jenner Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday
christina ricci
Christina Ricci's Mini-Me Daughter Looks Adorable in Reindeer Antlers in New Photo: 'Xmas Baby'
sam worthington
Sam Worthington Shares the Meaning of His Sons' Names and What They Think of Him Being Famous
Amazon Hot Toy Roundup tout
12 Actually Cool Gifts on Amazon the Kids in Your Life Will Love This Year
Nicole Williams' Christmas-Themed Baby Shower
See Inside Nicole Williams English's Christmas-Themed Baby Shower for Daughter on the Way: Photos
pink
Watch Pink's Daughter Impressively Sing an Olivia Rodrigo Song in Her First Recital: 'Nailed It'
Celebs Turning 50 in 2022
Toni Collette Shares Poem About Courage and Change After Announcing Her Split from Husband
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
'RHOBH' 's Star Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49 After Suffering Miscarriage: 'Long Way to Go'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'