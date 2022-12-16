Celebrity Parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing "And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick Jonas wrote earlier this month, celebrating his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 4th wedding anniversary By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 06:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Nick Jonas Instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas treated their little one to some aquatic fun. As their daughter Malti Marie turned 11 months on Thursday, the couple took the little girl to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing. "Family," Chopra Jonas captioned a candid family photo on Instagram. In the snapshot, Jonas, 30, held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas, 40, while a jellyfish floated by them. The mom put a white heart emoji over her daughter's face. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Just Like That It's Been 4 Years' The celebrity couple announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy in January, sharing a statement on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas wrote at the time. Jonas told Travel + Leisure last month that traveling with his growing family is "really special," as he raved about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes." "It has been a pretty amazing experience for us," he added. RELATED VIDEO: The Jonas Family Is Full Of Love And Closer Than Ever! The Jonas Brothers member celebrated the 4th anniversary of his and Chopra Jonas' two weddings earlier this month. "And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love," he wrote, sharing photos from both their Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Chopra Jonas celebrated the occasion with a photo of them on the dance floor. "Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe," she wrote in the caption.