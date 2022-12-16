Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas treated their little one to some aquatic fun.

As their daughter Malti Marie turned 11 months on Thursday, the couple took the little girl to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing.

"Family," Chopra Jonas captioned a candid family photo on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Jonas, 30, held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas, 40, while a jellyfish floated by them. The mom put a white heart emoji over her daughter's face.

The celebrity couple announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy in January, sharing a statement on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas wrote at the time.

Jonas told Travel + Leisure last month that traveling with his growing family is "really special," as he raved about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes."

"It has been a pretty amazing experience for us," he added.

The Jonas Brothers member celebrated the 4th anniversary of his and Chopra Jonas' two weddings earlier this month. "And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love," he wrote, sharing photos from both their Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Chopra Jonas celebrated the occasion with a photo of them on the dance floor. "Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe," she wrote in the caption.