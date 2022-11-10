Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas can't get enough of their baby girl.

On Wednesday, the Quantico star, 40, shared an adorable snap on Instagram of the new parents playing with their daughter Malti, 10 months, while lying on the ground with the infant.

In the cute picture, Chopra Jonas smiles while Malti climbs on her chest and the "Sucker" singer looks lovingly over at the mother-daughter duo. While baby Malti's face can't be seen, her full head of hair is on display.

"Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," Chopra Jonas captioned the post, tagging that the family was in Los Angeles after her trip to India as a Goodwill Ambassador with UNICEF.

Earlier this week, Jonas opened up in an interview with Travel + Leisure about how traveling with his baby girl makes for a very different kind of vacation experience.

Noting that "travel is definitely different now," the singer, 30, joked about "the amount of stuff you need" when traveling with a baby, adding, "it's pretty funny."

Jonas also spoke about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes."

"It's really special," he added of vacationing with his wife and daughter. "It has been a pretty amazing experience for us."

The actress and the "Only Human" singer welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas said he has been leaning on his wife "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.