Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Beach Day with Daughter Malti — See the Sweet Photos!

The couple recently celebrated daughter Malti's first birthday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 10:28 AM
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas enjoyed a special day at the beach with their little girl.

Over the weekend, the Quantico star, 40, shared a series of sweet photos of the new parents with daughter Malti, who turned 1 earlier this month, as they went for a beach outing in Malibu, California.

Chopra Jonas and the "Sucker" musician, 30, smile together as they pose in front of the ocean while the actress holds her daughter, whose face is covered by a white heart emoji. Malti looks too cute for the sunny outing, wearing a yellow Dior sweat set and a pair of white leggings.

Another photo shows Chopra Jonas looking out at the ocean from a balcony with Malti and a third shot shows the couple taking their daughter closer to the water.

"Sunday 😍🙏🏽🤍," Chopra Jonas captioned the Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Last week it was revealed that Chopra Jonas appears on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which Malti joins her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine.

The star's daughter appears with her mom for a sweet photo that shows Chopra Jonas and Malti both in red as they pose in front of a red backdrop.

Chopra Jonas holds Malti close to her chest, with the little girl's face away from the camera, as she lies on the ground in a red midi dress.

"Another one of our many firsts together… #MM 👶🏻❤️," Chopra Jonas wrote as she shared the maternal photo on Instagram last week.

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the candid interview, Chopra Jonas said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?' [...] "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

The star noted that she is also always keeping her daughter close: "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Details Scary 3 Months in NICU with Baby Malti: 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Criticism of Her Use of a Surrogate: 'This Was a Necessary Step'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXulFiN3px/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ Edited ·
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'
Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines.
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Just Like That It's Been 4 Years'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!
heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
Priyanka Chopra Pushes Daughter Malti's Stroller in Heels on N.Y.C.'s 5th Ave: 'Just Two Girls'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas family picture
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pool Time Photo with Nick Jonas and Baby Malti — See the Snap!