Priyanka Chopra Gets a 'Pretty Princess' Makeover from Friend's Daughter in Honor of Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a new stylist!

The 37-year-old actress was treated to a makeover on Monday in honor of the indefinitely postponed 2020 Met Gala, thanks to her artist friend Divya Sarkisian's 3½-year-old daughter Krishna.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first image, little Krishna is deep in concentration as she affixes a sparkly tiara to the top of Chopra Jonas' head, post-makeover. Subsequent photos show the toddler applying makeup to the star's eyelids and Chopra Jonas showing off Krishna's handiwork, including creatively placed eyeliner and lipstick.

"First Monday in May ⁣/ This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess," Chopra Jonas captioned the slideshow. "Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna 📸- @divya_jyoti."

Days earlier, the star posted a hilarious video set to "Eye of the Tiger," showing her completing some tricep exercises by lifting Krishna into the air. "No gym, no problem," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: See How Stars Honored the Met Gala on Social Media

The first Monday in May is usually marked by the over-the-top fashion and drama of the Met Gala. However, in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art postponed this year's event indefinitely.

This year's function, celebrating the theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration," was supposed to be hosted by Louis Vuitton's Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

The Met Gala is a very special event for Chopra Jonas, even aside from it being fashion's biggest night. She and her now-husband, Nick Jonas, attended the 2017 Met Gala together as Ralph Lauren's guests, although the pair didn't become romantically involved until the following year.

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun," Chopra Jonas said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! shortly after the 2017 event. (The pair got engaged the following summer, before tying the knot that December.)

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Produce New Series Inspired by Their Pre-Wedding Sangeet

Chopra Jonas has spoken about her desire to have children with her Jonas Brothers musician husband, 27, telling PEOPLE this past December that kids are "what this world is going to grow into and if I ever want to have children, I want my kids to grow up in this world which is better."

"I want my family to grow up in a world which is better for the other children in the world," she added — and as for having a few talented little ones of their own, Chopra Jonas said with a laugh, "I hope so!"

Jonas previously said in an April 2019 interview with Extra that the couple were in no rush and "taking [their] time" when it came to having kids, while Chopra Jonas told InStyle in June that having children with her husband is definitely on the horizon — when the time is right.

And in September, she opened up to Vogue India about their family plans. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she said. "For me, home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.