Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Having a Baby with Husband Nick Jonas Is on Her 'To-Do List'

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Vogue India Marcin Kempski

Babies are on the brains of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas.

The actress, 37, opens up to Vogue India in her September cover story about the projected next steps in the couple’s relationship following their extravagant December 2018 wedding celebrations.

While Nick, 26, has been busy touring with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, Chopra Jonas reveals that she ultimately sees Los Angeles as the place to build their future together.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she says, later adding, “For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me.”

Chopra Jonas recently told InStyle that having children with her husband is definitely on the horizon when the time is right. “I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom,’ ” she shared in June.

And in late 2018, shortly after their wedding, Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE that the couple plan to take things as they come. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” she said.

“We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen,” Chopra Jonas added.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas covers Vogue India's September issue Marcin Kempski

And Jonas agreed, saying, “Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time.”

But Chopra Jonas also told PEOPLE last June that her motherhood timeline is within the next decade.

“[In] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years,” she said. “Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”