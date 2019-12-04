Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up About Having Kids with Nick Jonas After 'Lovely' Anniversary

Are babies in the near future for Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

The actress and philanthropist, 37, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE on Tuesday evening at the 15th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City, where she opened up about why she thinks kids are crucial to society — and the potential expansion of her own family.

“They are learning to live life. They need to depend on people to take care of them,” Chopra Jonas said. “Children are not adults, they’re supposed to be provided for in certain things and there are so many children around the world that don’t have the basic things that we take for granted and so children are the future.”

“They’re what this world is going to grow into and if I ever want to have children, I want my kids to grow up in this world which is better,” she added. “I want my family to grow up in a world which is better for the other children in the world.”

The star and her Jonas Brothers musician husband, 27, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, after tying the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. Then, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

“It was really lovely,” she told PEOPLE on Tuesday of their anniversary celebrations, which included surprising her husband with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino.

“It was good to get away from all the work that we’ve been doing. He’s been on tour, I’ve been filming a movie, so it was nice to just sort of disconnect,” Chopra Jonas added. “Even if it was just two days, it was enough.”

As for having a few talented children of their own? “I hope so!” she said with a laugh.

Jonas previously said in an April interview with Extra that the couple were in no rush and “taking [their] time” when it came to having kids.

Chopra Jonas told InStyle in June that having children with her husband is definitely on the horizon — when the time is right.

“I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom,’ ” the actress said.

And in September, she opened up to Vogue India about their family plans. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she said. “For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me.”