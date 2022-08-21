Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'

Chopra Jonas recently passed her "Desi Girl" title on to her baby daughter Malti

By
Published on August 21, 2022 05:06 PM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love.

On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption.

"Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

One snap shows a selfie of the actress holding Malti in her arms while the baby girl sits on her lap. A second photo features Malti's feet sweetly covering her mother's lips as Chopra Jonas smiles, expressing her joy from the precious moment.

Last weekend, Chopra Jonas shared photos from her quiet Sunday at home with Malti and her dogs via Instagram Story.

In the first photo, Chopra Jonas posted an over-the-shoulder shot of Malti exploring a board book. "Sundays are for reading!" she captioned the shot.

The second showed Malti lying on her back wearing an adorable matching floral outfit and picking her head up a bit while on an activity mat. The family's three dogs lie around the mat, two of them watching Malti play. "All my babies," Chopra Jonas wrote. "Perfect Sunday."

In the third, the Quantico star thanked a friend for a cute onesie for Malti, which she modeled in the photo. It read, "protected by Gino, Diana, and Panda" with little illustrations of each of the three dogs on it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Mati in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChiHG4JhsxP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Earlier this month, the proud mom posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing the infant wearing a onesie that read "desi girl," a nickname Chopra Jonas has held throughout her Bollywood career.

Chopra Jonas earned the title after her 2008 Bollywood hit Dostana, which featured a song titled "Desi Girl." Now, it looks like she's ready to share her star status with her little girl.

Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Nick, 29, said he has been leaning on Priyanka "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating their parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.

