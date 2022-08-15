Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has 'Perfect Sunday' with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs: Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying quiet weekends at home with her family.

On Sunday, the We Can Be Heroes star, 40, shared new photos on her Instagram Story giving a glimpse at her weekend at home with daughter Malti Marie, 7 months.

In the first photo, Chopra Jonas shares an over-the-shoulder shot of Malti exploring a board book. "Sundays are for reading!" she captioned the shot.

The second shows Malti lying on her back wearing an adorable matching floral outfit and picking her head up a bit while on an activity mat. The family's three dogs lay around the mat, two of them watching Malti play. "All my babies," Chopra Jonas wrote. "Perfect Sunday."

In the third, Chopra Jonas thanks a friend for a cute onesie for Malti, which she models in the photo. It reads "protected by Gino, Diana, and Panda" with little illustrations of each of the three dogs on it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Last week, the proud mom shared a photo of Malti in another fun onesie. Chopra Jonas posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing the infant wearing a onesie that reads "desi girl," a nickname Chopra Jonas has held throughout her Bollywood career.

Chopra Jonas earned the title after her 2008 Bollywood hit Dostana, which featured a song titled "Desi Girl." Now, it looks like she's ready to share her star status with her daughter.

Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas, 29, welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The "Sucker" singer opened up about Malti coming home in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month.

"It is certainly life-changing," Jonas said of being a father. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

While the infant did not have the easiest start to life, Jonas said that now "all is good."