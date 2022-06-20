Nick Jonas Twins with Baby Malti in Matching Sneakers for First Father's Day: 'My Little Girl'

Nick Jonas is celebrating his first Father's Day.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old "Levels" singer shared an Instagram photo with his baby daughter Malti Marie, whom he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed in January via surrogate. In the adorable snap, Nick is holding his little girl as they twin in matching white sneakers. Malti's initials, "MM," are printed on the back of her shoes while Nick's shoes read "MM's Dad."

"First Father's Day with my little girl," Nick captioned the photo. "Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy. I love you so much. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.❤️"

"Happy 1st Father's Day my love," Priyanka added in her own post. "To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here's to many more ❤️"

Earlier this month, Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas spoke to PEOPLE about parenthood now that they "all have families and live in different places." Along with Nick's newborn daughter, Joe is dad to daughter Willa, with wife Sophie Turner. The couple are also expecting their second child together.

"We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect," Joe said. "This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well."

Nick added that their "brilliant" choice in partners has "made us all better people. [They] helped us all to be better versions of ourselves, because I think that's what they require of us."

"It's a beautiful thing to have been able to go on this journey over these last couple of years and mark them with the happiness that we've all felt at home," Nick added. "We're having the time of our lives."

Nick also praised Priyanka and revealed he's leaned on his wife, "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" during their parenthood journey, adding, "I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri."

After welcoming their daughter in January, the couple revealed last month that baby Malti was finally home after more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital," Nick told PEOPLE. "It was eye-opening in a lot of ways."

The family of three also noted that Malti was home just in time for Priyanka's first Mother's Day. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they were settling well into their new dynamic.