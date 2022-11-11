Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying the holiday spirit.

The Quantico actress, 40, posted some festive Christmas pics on her Instagram Stories Thursday while snuggled at home with her 10-month-old baby daughter, Malti.

"It's up!" Priyanka announced in a snap, pointing to a tall, lit-up Christmas tree. In the next photo, the new mom is seen cuddling on a couch with Malti in front of a glass-enclosed fireplace.

"It's beginning to look a lot like... " Priyanka captioned the image in reference to the classic Christmas song — and mimicking the words used by husband Nick to kick off last year's holiday season.

The couple has a lot to be thankful for. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but thankfully, the newborn's health improved and they were finally able to bring her home to officially start their family of three.

Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," Nick and Priyanka said in coordinated Mother's Day posts on May 8, alongside a sweet picture of their family.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," they added. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Priyanka then signed off the post "there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️"

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE in June, Nick also admitted that he's been leaning on his wife while navigating parenthood, describing her as "a rock the whole time and continues to be"

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Nick opened up in an interview with Travel + Leisure about how traveling with his baby girl makes for a very different kind of vacation experience.

Noting that "travel is definitely different now," the singer joked about "the amount of stuff you need" when traveling with a baby, adding, "it's pretty funny."

Nick also spoke about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes."

"It's really special," he added of vacationing with his wife and daughter. "It has been a pretty amazing experience for us."