Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Baby Daughter in Birthday Tribute to Her Mom: 'You Inspire Me'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is showering her mom with love.

On Thursday, the actress, 39, celebrated her mom's birthday with a special photo featuring the two cuddling the family's newest addition, Chopra Jonas' daughter.

In the sweet snap, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra holds Malti, 5 months, in her arms as her daughter hugs the pair while sitting on a couch.

"Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours," Chopra Jonas writes. "You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while."

Tagging her mom in the post, she adds, "Love you to the moon and back Nani."

Chopra Jonas and her husband, musician Nick Jonas — who tops PEOPLE's list of 100 Reasons to Love America with his brothers Kevin and Joe — shared last month that their baby girl, Malti, whom they welcomed in January via a surrogate, was finally home after 100-plus days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital," Nick told PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "It was eye-opening in a lot of ways."

Last month, the family of three enjoyed their first Mother's Day together. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they were settling well into their new dynamic.