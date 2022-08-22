Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Malti Enjoying Time with Her Aunt: 'Love You'

The actress and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January

Published on August 22, 2022 01:58 PM
Priyanka Chopra attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere; Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her baby girl to the importance of family.

Over the weekend, the new mom shared a sweet picture on her Instagram Story of baby daughter Malti, 7 months, spending time with the actress's aunt, Kiran Mathur.

Mathur, who is Chopra Jonas' mom Madhu's younger sister, holds Malti against her chest while looking over at the little girl. Baby Malti looks too cute in the snap, wearing a rainbow tutu and a purple headband.

"@Kmm2004 love you choti nani ❤️," writes the Baywatch star.

On Sunday, Chopra Jonas shared additional glimpses of her baby daughter via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Instagram

"Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

One snap showed a selfie of the actress holding Malti in her arms while the baby girl sat on her lap. A second photo featured Malti's feet sweetly covering her mother's lips as Chopra Jonas smiled, expressing her joy from the precious moment.

Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas, 29, said he has been leaning on his wife "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating their parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.

