Priyanka Chopra Pushes Daughter Malti's Stroller in Heels on N.Y.C.'s 5th Ave: 'Just Two Girls' Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying her first trip to New York City with daughter Malti, 8 months Published on September 28, 2022 03:16 PM Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a blast in the Big Apple with her baby girl. On Wednesday, the actress, 40, shared the latest update from her trip to New York City with daughter Malti, which she's been documenting on her Instagram Story. In the most recent photo, Chopra is dressed in a cozy-chic sweater dress with heels and her hair down as she pushes Matli's stroller down 5th Avenue. "Just two girls walkin' 5th Av.," Chopra Jonas captioned the sweet photo. Malti's adorable little feet can be seen peeking out of the stroller, which is partially covered by insect netting. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Priyanka Chopra Goes on Stroll Through Central Park with Baby Malti, 8 Months — See the Photo! While in N.Y.C. to speak at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF, Chopra Jonas and Malti also hit Central Park for a sunny stroll. In the sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story last week, the new mom walked down a path while carrying her baby girl. The actress looked stylish for the daytime outing, wearing a cream-colored bucket hat, a brown and white houndstooth ensemble and a jean jacket while Malti wore a floral jumper. "It's a walk in the park..❤️," she captioned the photo. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Earlier that day, the actress posted a set of cute pictures on Instagram with Malti, sharing that it was the duo's first trip together to the city. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star held Malti on her lap as the two looked out at the city skyline from a large window. Malti, whom Chopra Jonas shares with husband Nick Jonas, focused on the sprawling view in both photos, turning her head away from the camera. "Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿," the actress captioned the post.