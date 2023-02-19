Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'

Chopra, who shares Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas, gave fans a glimpse of some mother-daughter bonding time, including a look at her baby's face

By
Published on February 19, 2023



Priyanka Chopra is introducing her little girl to Instagram!

The Quantico actress shared new photos of her 13-month-old daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas, on her account Saturday.

"Days like this," Chopra, 40, wrote, showing her baby's face for the first time on the social media platform.




The new mom posted a shot of some snuggles with Malti — dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow — while out on a walk.

In the second picture, Chopra cradles her baby's head away from the camera. An arm can also been seen in the corner, presumably belonging to Jonas, 30.




Chrissy Teigen, who recently had her third child with husband John Legend, commented on the post, writing, "bebeee!! the best days."

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022. Malti is the first child for both parents.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony

At the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month, Chopra debuted Malti's face for the first time ever as she watched her husband and his brothers honored with a star of their own.

Prior to the family celebration, the couple has kept Malti's face off of social media, frequently covering it with a white heart emoji in photos.


Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!