Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'

Priyanka Chopra is introducing her little girl to Instagram!

The Quantico actress shared new photos of her 13-month-old daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas, on her account Saturday.

"Days like this," Chopra, 40, wrote, showing her baby's face for the first time on the social media platform.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The new mom posted a shot of some snuggles with Malti — dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow — while out on a walk.

In the second picture, Chopra cradles her baby's head away from the camera. An arm can also been seen in the corner, presumably belonging to Jonas, 30.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, who recently had her third child with husband John Legend, commented on the post, writing, "bebeee!! the best days."

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022. Malti is the first child for both parents.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month, Chopra debuted Malti's face for the first time ever as she watched her husband and his brothers honored with a star of their own.

Prior to the family celebration, the couple has kept Malti's face off of social media, frequently covering it with a white heart emoji in photos.