Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas brought their 15-month-old daughter along for their trip to New York City, where the couple attended the Met Gala on Monday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 12:57 PM
priyanka chopra baby
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty, Priyanka Chopra/instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expressing her love for her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the Citadel actress, 40, snapped a cute photo of her 15-month-old daughter Malti looking out at the views of New York City through a big window.

In the sweet snap, Malti, who wears a pair of green ribbed joggers and a gray onesie, peers out the window while placing her hands on the sill.

"U make it all worthwhile... 🥹❤️," wrote Chopra Jonas, adding, "🧿 #nyclove."

The actress and husband Nick Jonas brought their little girl along for their trip to N.Y.C., where the couple attended the Met Gala on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

priyanka chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra/instagram

Chopra Jonas got ready for the first Monday in May with daughter Malti on her lap, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram Story.

The actress wore a knit cropped tank and sweatpants set, with her hair in a ponytail as she pointed to something in the distance. Malti, wearing a white dress and black leggings, looked toward where her mom pointed.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala
Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

"MET Glam with mama #MM," Chopra Jonas captioned the shot.

Jonas, 30, also shared a sweet black-and-white photo with their daughter on Instagram, holding her as she leaned forward and touched his tie.

"Pre Met with my girls. ❤️," he wrote ahead of the parents' night out, where the pair coordinated classic Valentino looks.

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Priyanka Chopra Wants to See Daughter Malti 'Happy' After Being 'So Close to Losing Her So Many Times'
Priyanka Chopra Wants to See Daughter 'Happy' After Being 'So Close to Losing Her So Many Times'
Nick Jonas and daughter Malti
Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti During 'Her First Soundcheck' in Sweet Working Dad Moment
Priyanka Chopra Makes Sure She's Always Home for Bathtime with Baby Malti: 'It's Our Time'
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti's 100 Days in the NICU: 'I Had to Be Her Strength'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Asia Pacific Press Conference of the global epic spy-thriller series CITADEL in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Daughter Malti Marie's First Easter at Home — See Her Sweet Photos
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas attend at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.
Nick Jonas References Hit Song 'Burnin' Up' While Gushing Over Wife Priyanka Chopra's Sexy Red Dress 
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Date Night at the Met! All of the Stylish Couples Attending the 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTdCIWNyA1/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra's profile picture Verified Glam with mama. #MM 🥹😍❤️🙏🏽 Edited · 6h
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo Applying Makeup with Daughter Malti: 'Glam with Mama'
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Daughter Malti's First Trip to India at Mumbai Temple in Sentimental Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co01_gFJYxD/. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'
nick jonas
Nick Jonas Shows Off His and Malti's Matching Sneakers in Adorable Photo: 'Daddy x Daughter'
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Beach Day with Daughter Malti — See the Sweet Photos!