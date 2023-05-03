Celebrity Parents Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile' Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas brought their 15-month-old daughter along for their trip to New York City, where the couple attended the Met Gala on Monday By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 12:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty, Priyanka Chopra/instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expressing her love for her baby girl. On Tuesday, the Citadel actress, 40, snapped a cute photo of her 15-month-old daughter Malti looking out at the views of New York City through a big window. In the sweet snap, Malti, who wears a pair of green ribbed joggers and a gray onesie, peers out the window while placing her hands on the sill. "U make it all worthwhile... 🥹❤️," wrote Chopra Jonas, adding, "🧿 #nyclove." The actress and husband Nick Jonas brought their little girl along for their trip to N.Y.C., where the couple attended the Met Gala on Monday. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Priyanka Chopra/instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama' Chopra Jonas got ready for the first Monday in May with daughter Malti on her lap, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram Story. The actress wore a knit cropped tank and sweatpants set, with her hair in a ponytail as she pointed to something in the distance. Malti, wearing a white dress and black leggings, looked toward where her mom pointed. Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram "MET Glam with mama #MM," Chopra Jonas captioned the shot. Jonas, 30, also shared a sweet black-and-white photo with their daughter on Instagram, holding her as she leaned forward and touched his tie. "Pre Met with my girls. ❤️," he wrote ahead of the parents' night out, where the pair coordinated classic Valentino looks.