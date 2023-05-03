Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expressing her love for her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the Citadel actress, 40, snapped a cute photo of her 15-month-old daughter Malti looking out at the views of New York City through a big window.

In the sweet snap, Malti, who wears a pair of green ribbed joggers and a gray onesie, peers out the window while placing her hands on the sill.

"U make it all worthwhile... 🥹❤️," wrote Chopra Jonas, adding, "🧿 #nyclove."

The actress and husband Nick Jonas brought their little girl along for their trip to N.Y.C., where the couple attended the Met Gala on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra/instagram

Chopra Jonas got ready for the first Monday in May with daughter Malti on her lap, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram Story.

The actress wore a knit cropped tank and sweatpants set, with her hair in a ponytail as she pointed to something in the distance. Malti, wearing a white dress and black leggings, looked toward where her mom pointed.

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

"MET Glam with mama #MM," Chopra Jonas captioned the shot.

Jonas, 30, also shared a sweet black-and-white photo with their daughter on Instagram, holding her as she leaned forward and touched his tie.

"Pre Met with my girls. ❤️," he wrote ahead of the parents' night out, where the pair coordinated classic Valentino looks.