Priyanka Chopra Says 'Magical' Daughter Malti is 'Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever'

"She is magical," the actress told WWHL host Andy Cohen of her and husband Nick Jonas' 15-month-old daughter Malti Marie

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 09:17 AM
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling like one lucky mom.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, 40, gushed about her "magical" 15-month-old daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

"She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us," The White Tiger star said of her baby girl. "She is like magical. She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever."

Elsewhere during her appearance, Priyanka also opened up about how she met her singer husband, 30, who she tied the knot with in 2018, thanks to social media.

"What is the wildest thing that someone has DM'd you on Instagram?" asked host Andy Cohen during a game of 'Textual Behavior'.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"Well I married him so … he slid into my DMs, that's how we started talking," she explained of the Jonas Brothers star, who will be on WWHL with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas on May 14. "He was a no-emoji kind of guy. He was, 'I've been told we must meet.' The quiet confidence. So I married him!" she added with a laugh. "It works out sometimes through DMs!"

Priyanka and Nick's little girl was also in NYC with them earlier this month when they attended the Met Gala.

The Citadel star got ready for the fundraising event with Malti on her lap in a sweet snapshot shared on her Instagram Story.

Priyanka wore a knit cropped tank and sweatpants ahead of the iconic fashion event, with her hair tied in a ponytail as she pointed to something in the distance, while Malti, who wore a white dress and black leggings, looked toward where her mom pointed.

The next day, Priyanka posted a second cute photo of Malti looking out at the views of NYC through a big window.

"U make it all worthwhile... 🥹❤️," wrote Priyanka adding, "🧿 #nyclove."

In the picture, Malti, who wore a pair of green ribbed joggers and a gray onesie, peered out the window while placing her hands on the windowsill.

Priyanka Chopra Says Daughter Malti is ‘Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Though Malti was born Jan. 15, 2022 via surrogate, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life. Thankfully, she arrived home just in time for Mother's Day last May.

"Their daughter is doing well," a source told PEOPLE at the time of baby Malti. "She is still tiny, but catching up every day. They both just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To mark the occasion, Nick shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on welcoming his little girl into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," he continued in the caption. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Name of Son, 11 Months, Revealed
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Husband Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7 Years Old
Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck and Talks Motherhood at Premiere of Action Movie 'The Mother'
rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Pregnant Rihanna is All Smiles on Shopping Date with A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood
Robert De Niro attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England
Robert De Niro Says Fatherhood Brings Both 'Mystery' and 'Excitement' After Becoming a Dad of 7
Jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Cries as She Says She 'Wasn't There' for Hoda Kotb When Daughter Hope Was Sick
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Reveals He's the Only Gay and Only Single Parent at Son Ben's School
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T Says Daughter Chanel, 7, Still Co-Sleeps with Him and Wife Coco Austin: 'Best Gift'
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC held at The DGA in Los Angeles
Claire Danes Shows Off Baby Bump and Opens Up About Playing Different Types of Moms (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Moments with Daughter Malti
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Says It's a 'Proud Moment' as Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'Happy for His Journey'
Birkhead: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Smhouq_Q/. Larry Birkhead/Instagram
Larry Birkhead Tells PEOPLE 5 Things No One Knows About Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (Exclusive)