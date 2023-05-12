Priyanka Chopra Says 'Magical' Daughter Malti is 'Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling like one lucky mom.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, 40, gushed about her "magical" 15-month-old daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

"She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us," The White Tiger star said of her baby girl. "She is like magical. She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever."

Elsewhere during her appearance, Priyanka also opened up about how she met her singer husband, 30, who she tied the knot with in 2018, thanks to social media.

"What is the wildest thing that someone has DM'd you on Instagram?" asked host Andy Cohen during a game of 'Textual Behavior'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"Well I married him so … he slid into my DMs, that's how we started talking," she explained of the Jonas Brothers star, who will be on WWHL with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas on May 14. "He was a no-emoji kind of guy. He was, 'I've been told we must meet.' The quiet confidence. So I married him!" she added with a laugh. "It works out sometimes through DMs!"

Priyanka and Nick's little girl was also in NYC with them earlier this month when they attended the Met Gala.

The Citadel star got ready for the fundraising event with Malti on her lap in a sweet snapshot shared on her Instagram Story.

Priyanka wore a knit cropped tank and sweatpants ahead of the iconic fashion event, with her hair tied in a ponytail as she pointed to something in the distance, while Malti, who wore a white dress and black leggings, looked toward where her mom pointed.

The next day, Priyanka posted a second cute photo of Malti looking out at the views of NYC through a big window.

"U make it all worthwhile... 🥹❤️," wrote Priyanka adding, "🧿 #nyclove."

In the picture, Malti, who wore a pair of green ribbed joggers and a gray onesie, peered out the window while placing her hands on the windowsill.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Though Malti was born Jan. 15, 2022 via surrogate, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life. Thankfully, she arrived home just in time for Mother's Day last May.

"Their daughter is doing well," a source told PEOPLE at the time of baby Malti. "She is still tiny, but catching up every day. They both just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents."

To mark the occasion, Nick shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on welcoming his little girl into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," he continued in the caption. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."