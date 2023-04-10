Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Daughter Malti Marie's First Easter at Home — See Her Sweet Photos

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had one sweet Easter!

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, posted to Instagram a set of festive photos with the 14-month-old baby girl she shares with husband Nick Jonas, 30, to celebrate Malti's first Easter at home.

In the first shot, Priyanka smiled behind her daughter as the baby girl held a chocolate egg and wore a white onesie with "Malti Marie's First Easter" printed in black lettering topped with an illustration of bunny ears over her name. Priyanka paired the look with black Adidas pants.

Another photo in the gallery was snapped as Malti took a bite of that chocolate egg, which came from her Easter basket. The baby girl appeared to wave at her family dogs in another snap, as they played outside.

Mom and daughter also matched on the holiday, Priyanka sharing a mirror selfie of her kissing Malti as they rocked green, lemon-printed pajamas.

"Easter Sunday ❤️ 🧿 🙏🏽," Priyanka captioned the snap.

Though Malti was born Jan. 15, 2022 via surrogate, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life. Thankfully, Malti Marie arrived home just in time for Mother's Day last year.

"Their daughter is doing well," a source told PEOPLE at the time of baby Malti. "She is still tiny, but catching up every day. They both just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents."

To mark the occasion, Nick shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on welcoming his little one into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," the Jonas Brothers singer continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

Priyanka commented "😢😍 I love you" on his post. She then also shared the same photograph on her own Instagram page, with a similar caption.

At the end of her post, the actress wrote to her husband, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️."

Earlier this month, baby Malti experienced another first, her first trip to India where her mother is from. Chopra shared photos on Instagram from the beautifully decorated Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, where she enjoyed a spiritual moment with her only child.

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings 🙏🏽❤️," Malti's mom had captioned the set of special photos.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests. The couple first wed in Jodhpur, they had two ceremonies over the course of five days — one Hindu and one Christian — to honor each of their cultures, which they blended during each celebration.