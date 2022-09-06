Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed her long weekend with her baby girl by her side.

On Monday, the Quantico star, 40, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Malti Marie, 7 months, as she laughs and plays with the infant while sitting on an outdoor patio.

In the cute photo, posted on her Instagram Story, Chopra Jonas holds Malti up in the air while smiling at the little girl, whose face is covered by a white heart emoji.

"My whole ❤️," she captioned the sweet shot.

Matching her mom in white, baby Malti wears white ruffled bottoms, a white bow headband and a tiny anklet.

Last month, the actress introduced her baby girl to the importance of family.

The new mom shared a picture on her Instagram Story of Malti spending time with the actress's aunt, Kiran Mathur.

Mathur, who is Chopra Jonas' mom Madhu's younger sister, held Malti against her chest while she looked over at the little girl. Baby Malti wore a rainbow tutu and a purple headband in the cute shot.

"@Kmm2004 love you choti nani ❤️," wrote the Baywatch star.

Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas, 29, said he has been leaning on his wife "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.