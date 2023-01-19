Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'

Opening up about motherhood as the cover star for British Vogue's February Issue, Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she now feels she has a "centre, a sense of calm" as a new mom

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 05:57 PM
Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Photo: Zoë Ghertner

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is marking a new first with her baby girl — appearing in a magazine together!

The actress, 40, stars on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which her daughter Malti joined her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine.

The Quantico star's daughter, who recently celebrated her first birthday, appears with her mom for a sweet photo that shows Chopra Jonas and Malti both in red as they pose in front of a red backdrop.

Chopra Jonas, who shares Malti with Nick Jonas, holds Malti close to her chest, with the little girl's face away from the camera, as she lay on the ground in a red midi dress.

"Another one of our many firsts together… #MM 👶🏻❤️," Chopra Jonas wrote as she shared the maternal photo on Instagram Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Zoë Ghertner

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the candid interview, Chopra Jonas said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?' [...] "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

The star noted that she is also always keeping her daughter close: "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."

Jonas, 30, recently revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby Malti celebrated her first birthday with a big party "over the weekend," just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15.

priyanka chopra, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">nick jonas</a>
priyanka chopra/instagram

"We had to celebrate," Jonas told host Kelly Clarkson. "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing — the best."

The father of one then gushed about his daughter, expressing that while he went into the new year with professional and personal goals in mind, being a father is something that he is focusing on most this year.

"Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," an insider told PEOPLE after the couple — who got married in December 2018, seven months after they began dating — welcomed their daughter.

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," a music management source added. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Related Articles
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Criticism of Her Use of a Surrogate: 'This Was a Necessary Step'
Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines.
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXulFiN3px/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ Edited ·
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Just Like That It's Been 4 Years'
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
Priyanka Chopra with Malti in Central Park
Priyanka Chopra Goes on Stroll Through Central Park with Baby Malti, 8 Months — See the Photo!
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas family picture
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pool Time Photo with Nick Jonas and Baby Malti — See the Snap!
heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
Priyanka Chopra Pushes Daughter Malti's Stroller in Heels on N.Y.C.'s 5th Ave: 'Just Two Girls'
Priyanka Chopra attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere; Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Malti Enjoying Time with Her Aunt: 'Love You'