Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is marking a new first with her baby girl — appearing in a magazine together!

The actress, 40, stars on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which her daughter Malti joined her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine.

The Quantico star's daughter, who recently celebrated her first birthday, appears with her mom for a sweet photo that shows Chopra Jonas and Malti both in red as they pose in front of a red backdrop.

Chopra Jonas, who shares Malti with Nick Jonas, holds Malti close to her chest, with the little girl's face away from the camera, as she lay on the ground in a red midi dress.

"Another one of our many firsts together… #MM 👶🏻❤️," Chopra Jonas wrote as she shared the maternal photo on Instagram Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zoë Ghertner

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the candid interview, Chopra Jonas said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?' [...] "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

The star noted that she is also always keeping her daughter close: "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."

Jonas, 30, recently revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby Malti celebrated her first birthday with a big party "over the weekend," just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15.

priyanka chopra/instagram

"We had to celebrate," Jonas told host Kelly Clarkson. "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing — the best."

The father of one then gushed about his daughter, expressing that while he went into the new year with professional and personal goals in mind, being a father is something that he is focusing on most this year.

"Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," an insider told PEOPLE after the couple — who got married in December 2018, seven months after they began dating — welcomed their daughter.

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," a music management source added. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."