It’s a girl for Lane Garrison.

The actor, known for his role as David “Tweener” Apolskis on Prison Break, and his fiancée Mary Kaitlin have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Linden Rose Garrison, the couple shared on social media.

Baby girl arrived on Saturday, July 28, at 12:46 p.m, weighing 5 lbs., 4 oz, Kaitlin revealed on Instagram. Garrison’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that Linden was born at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

“Linden Rose decided to come 4 weeks early and is here!” Garrison, 38, captioned a hospital photo of Kaitlin and Linden shortly after her birth. “I have never felt so much love in my life and @marykaitlin0614 was a warrior. Both momma and baby are doing great. #blessed #fatherhood”

“Words cannot even express the amount of love and joy we feel by the birth of our first child, Linden Rose,” Garrison told PEOPLE exclusively. “Every day with this bundle of light, melts our hearts and it truly is a dream come true for the both of us.”

The actor went on to reveal the stories behind his newborn daughter’s name.

“We chose Linden Rose for multiple reasons. For one, most everyone on my side of the family is an LG. My mother was Lisa, my father Lee and of course, I’m Lane,” he explained. “We thought Linden was original and unique and Rose her middle name was for Mary Kaitlin’s great-grandmother. So really the influence was all about our families.”

Garrison proposed to Kaitlin on the Fourth of July, posting a photo gallery showing the couple holding sparklers while the actor presented the mom-to-be with a ring from down on one knee. Subsequent snapshots depicted fireworks in the distance, a close-up of his fiancée’s diamond sparkler and the newly engaged duo sharing a kiss.

“These moments were the real fireworks. It was a 4th I’ll never forget. I’m a lucky guy getting to marry my love,” Garrison captioned his post, adding the hashtag, “#engaged.”

Wrote Kaitlin alongside a similar post, “The perfect #4thofjuly proposal on Lake Austin during the fireworks ❤️ I love you so much @thelanegarrison I can’t wait to be your wife 💍”

Garrison shared the news that he and his beloved were expecting in May, posting a photo series of himself and Kaitlin on a beach, holding a pair of baby shoes.

Written in the sand in one photo were the words, “Baby G., Aug. 2018.”

“This is a very special Mother’s Day for me as I get to spend it with my love @marykaitlin0614 who is pregnant with our first child,” the actor wrote. “I could not ask for a more devoted, loving and strong woman to be the mother of my child. Thank you honey, you are a gift from God!!!”