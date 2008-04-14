Prior to delivering baby, Jodie Sweetin talks about the power of motherhood
In a blog entry for Graco two months before becoming a mom, herself, actress Jodie Sweetin marveled at the awesome power of motherhood.
Although she only welcomed daughter Zoie on Saturday, Jodie, 26, will no doubt be logging some serious hours in her nursery. From the sound of it, the room was a source of comfort for Jodie while pregnant, as well. She told Graco that when she found herself worrying about Zoie's impending delivery, or experiencing "spontaneous hysterics over something like a sweet card from my husband or lost sock in the dryer" she would visit the nursery and feel instantly calmed.
Zoie is the first child for Jodie and her husband Cody Herpin.
Source: Graco