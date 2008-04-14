Prior to delivering baby, Jodie Sweetin talks about the power of motherhood

When I look at the crib we built and imagine the little person that's going to fit in there…I can't wait to wrap her up in a blanket and smell her little sweet smell. To love and protect something with all of my being as a person, as a woman, as a MOM! I just want to say to all the pregnant gals, sleepless moms and the husbands who we couldn't live without, ROCK ON! We are doing the most important work in the world!