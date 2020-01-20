Author Analyzes Fairy Tales, Discovers Stark Emotional Contrast Between Princes and Princesses

Image zoom Disney's Cinderella Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Are kings and princes happier than queens and princesses in fairy tales? According to author Anne Beall, that looks to be the case.

Beall, who wrote Cinderella Didn’t Live Happily Ever After: The Hidden Messages in Fairy Tales, explores this possibility in her book. For her team’s research, according to a release, they analyzed 169 of Grimms’ 200 fairy tales (including well-known stories like Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella) and found that 41 percent of kings boast happy expressions; the same is true for 56 percent of princes.

In contrast, while princesses exude happiness when they find their princes, next in the emotional bucket were sadness at 26 percent and fear (22 percent).

Beall also found that “princesses in fairy tales are likely to be in terrible situations, such as being captured and locked away or tormented by a stepmother such as in Snow White” or confined to a tower, like in Rapunzel, and the group most likely to experience sadness was queens (41 percent).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Disney's Sleeping Beauty Disney/Everett Collection

Image zoom Disney's Snow White

RELATED: The More You Know: Even in Disney Princess Movies, Men Get the Bulk of the Dialogue

The debate about princess stories being positive or negative in their influences has varied among parents, including those in the spotlight.

Kristen Bell (the voice of Princess Anna in 2013’s Frozen and its recent sequel) revealed in an October 2018 interview with Parents magazine that she is especially concerned about some of the plot points in Snow White when it comes to daughters Delta, now 5, and Lincoln, now 6½.

“I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right,’ ” recalled Bell, 39.

” ‘Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they’re sleeping!’ ” she added of what she has told her girls.

Image zoom Cinderella Didn't Live Happily Ever After

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Watson Responds to Claims that Belle Has Stockholm Syndrome in Beauty and the Beast

On the flip side, many celebs have highlighted the positive side of the princess narrative — like Savannah Guthrie, whose 2017 debut children’s novel Princesses Wear Pants isn’t about tearing down dresses and instead encourages little girls to be well-rounded.

“We wanted our daughters to be okay with their love of princesses, but also realize that princesses are strong women with real things to do!” the Today show co-anchor, 48, previously told PEOPLE of the message behind the book. “The pants just became a fun vehicle for explaining all the different interests that a well-rounded young lady can have.”

“We are saying, ‘Hey, we love all that girly-girl stuff — but be sure you’ve got some substance underneath, too,” added Guthrie, a mother of two. “We are definitely not anti-princess. In fact, having lots of fun and frilly clothes (yes, including dresses!) was an absolute must for the book. You gotta give the (little) people what they want!”

Cinderella Didn’t Live Happily Ever After: The Hidden Messages in Fairy Tales is available on amazon.com.