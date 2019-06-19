Primary, the Adorable, Affordable Kids' Line Celebs Love, Is Having a Major Sale

Image zoom

Many first-time parents are surprised to discover just how hard it can be to find baby clothes that check all the boxes of cute, well-priced and not overly logo-ed or gender-specific. (Casey Wilson and Jessi Klein discussed this challenge on an episode of The Longest Shortest Time podcast, for anyone who wants to be validated for finding it weird that there are dinosaurs doing extreme sports on every item of boys’ clothing.)

So it’s not a surprise that when Primary, a kids’ clothing line launched designed to meet all of those criteria (adorable, affordable and gender-neutral) launched, it was a success right out of the gate. Parents (this editor included) love the direct-to-consumer line, which is made of high-quality fabrics that stand up to machine washing, come in fun, bright colors and clock in under $25. You’ve seen the clothes on tons of celeb kids, including Andy Cohen’s son Benjamin and Hoda Kotb’s daughter Haley Joy.

One particularly beloved category: Primary’s swimwear, which is UPF 50 and (in many cases) reversible; it, among some of their other bestsellers, is currently on major sale for summer. And since shipping is free on orders over $25, you’ll want to stock up on a few discounted pieces. Check out some swim favorites of ours (and celebrity parents’ top picks) below or check out the sale section yourself!

