Primary, the Adorable, Affordable Kids' Line Celebs Love, Is Having a Major Sale

Find out why celebrities and everyday parents alike are loving this brand's well-priced, gender-neutral basics by shopping their beloved swimwear (and much more) on sale

By Lauren Lieberman and Alex Apatoff
June 19, 2019 01:25 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Many first-time parents are surprised to discover just how hard it can be to find baby clothes that check all the boxes of cute, well-priced and not overly logo-ed or gender-specific. (Casey Wilson and Jessi Klein discussed this challenge on an episode of The Longest Shortest Time podcast, for anyone who wants to be validated for finding it weird that there are dinosaurs doing extreme sports on every item of boys’ clothing.)

So it’s not a surprise that when Primary, a kids’ clothing line launched designed to meet all of those criteria (adorable, affordable and gender-neutral) launched, it was a success right out of the gate. Parents (this editor included) love the direct-to-consumer line, which is made of high-quality fabrics that stand up to machine washing, come in fun, bright colors and clock in under $25. You’ve seen the clothes on tons of celeb kids, including Andy Cohen’s son Benjamin and Hoda Kotb’s daughter Haley Joy.

One particularly beloved category: Primary’s swimwear, which is UPF 50 and (in many cases) reversible; it, among some of their other bestsellers, is currently on major sale for summer. And since shipping is free on orders over $25, you’ll want to stock up on a few discounted pieces. Check out some swim favorites of ours (and celebrity parents’ top picks) below or check out the sale section yourself!

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Buy It! The short sleeve stripe twirly dress as seen on Haley Joy Kotb, $14.50 (orig. $14.50); primary.com

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Buy It! The rainbow stripe babysuit as seen on Benjamin Cohen, $8 (orig. $9.50) for similar; primary.com

Buy It! The baby stripe rash guard, $14 (orig. 18); primary.com

Buy It! The baby swim trunk, $12 (orig. $16); primary.com

Buy It! The rainbow stripe one-piece, $18 (orig. $24.50); primary.com

Buy It! The baseball rash guard, $12.50 (orig. $19.50); primary.com

Buy It! The reversible swim bottom, $8 (orig. $12.50); primary.com

Buy It! The baby one-piece rash guard, $18 (orig. $24); primary.com

Advertisement

Popular in Parents

All Topics in Parents

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.