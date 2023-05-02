Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got in some quality time with daughter Malti Marie as she got ready for the 2023 Met Gala

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 2, 2023 01:58 PM
Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti. Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas kept her baby girl close as she got ready for the 2023 Met Gala.

On Monday, the Citadel actress, 40, got ready for the first Monday in May in New York City with her 15-month-old daughter Malti on her lap, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram Story.

Chopra Jonas wore a knit cropped tank and sweatpants set, with her hair in a ponytail as she pointed to something in the distance. Malti, wearing a white dress and black leggings, looked toward where her mom pointed.

"MET Glam with mama #MM," Chopra Jonas captioned the shot.

Nick Jonas, 30, also shared a sweet black-and-white photo with their daughter on Instagram, holding her as she leaned forward and touched his tie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Pre Met with my girls. ❤️," he wrote ahead of the parents' night out, where the pair coordinated classic Valentino looks.

Paying homage to this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Jonas wore a sophisticated suit — but with a tad of edge. The boy-band rocker opted for a leather suit jacket, layered over a crisp white shirt and a studded black tie.

Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas wore a black strapless gown by the Italian luxury fashion house, featuring a big bow at the waist. The dress doubled as classy and sexy, thanks to its thigh-high slit that showed off her Valentino platform pumps.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Appearing on the cover of ELLE's May 2023 digital issue, the Quantico alum talked about how one of the surprises Chopra Jonas has encountered in her motherhood journey so far is "just how much you can love something and how viciously you'll protect it."

"I've seen my mom rip people when I've been hurt, and I just never understood it. I was like, 'Mom, chill out. What are you doing?' Now I get it. I would take someone out," she admitted.

That said, the actress doesn't want to stand in her daughter's way when it comes to how she experiences the world.

"I was never left at home with a nanny; I was always with family and friends. I think I had a sense of confidence because I was always around people who loved me, so we've really tried to emulate that," she shared. "Malti is always with her family and she can go anywhere with us. It was very important to us to be able to expose her to just life and its beautiful gifts."

