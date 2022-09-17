'Pretty Little Liars' ' Ian Harding Reveals He and Wife Sophie Hart Quietly Welcomed a Baby

Harding shared a photo of his baby's tiny hand, saying fatherhood is 'the best early birthday present a fella could ask for'

By
Published on September 17, 2022 11:21 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Ian Harding attends the premiere of FOX's "Ford V Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)
Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Ian Harding sure knows how to keep a secret!

Harding, who just turned 36, announced to his social media followers that he and his wife Sophie Hart have welcomed a baby.

In response to birthday wishes, Harding posted a photo of his own hand being held by a tiny one clothed in a zebra-print onesie.

"Thank you for the Birthday wishes, folks. I'm thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I'm grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for," his caption read.

Ian Harding Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CilBhZluo1j/.
Ian Harding/Instagram

Though cryptic, it does appear to be a confirmation that the actor and his photographer wife have a little one in their lives. Reps for Harding did not immediately respond to PEOPLE.

The actor's Pretty Little Liars character Ezra Fitz also just got an in-world child, as Imogen from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin chose him and his wife Aria Montgomery to adopt her baby.

Harding is notoriously private about his personal life, announcing he quietly wed longtime girlfriend Hart nearly two years before sharing the news with the world.

The private ceremony took place in October 2019, according to news first reported by E! News last August.

Harding and Hart have been together since 2011. It's uncertain whether the pair were engaged before quietly tying the knot.

News of Harding's secret nuptials came days after an Instagram post showed him wearing a ring on his left hand. He captioned the series of shots, "Back in L.A. and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets)."

