Baby No. 2 on the Way for Chad Lowe

There’s a baby on the way for Chad Lowe!

The Pretty Little Liars star, 44, and wife Kim will welcome their second child this fall, his rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple — who married in August 2010 — are already parents to daughter Mabel, who turned 3 in May.

“Kim is extraordinary,” Lowe told PEOPLE in 2009.

“I can’t believe my good fortune to have a partner that is as committed, loving, tolerant and present as she is. She is the best mom I could ever imagine.”